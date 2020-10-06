PITTSBURG – Running on a brand new course that was flat and fast at Pittsburg High School seemed to help some of Chanute High School’s long-distance runners. That, combined with perfect weather, led to many of Chanute’s student-athletes running their best times of the season.
Freshman junior varsity runner Natasha Ornelas earned a medal after running a 26:31 in the 5K with 11 total runners; freshman JV runner Trenton Banks also won a medal with a 21:29 in the 5K amongst 17 total runners; senior varsity runner Jerica Hockett won a medal once more in the 5K versus 31 other competitors; and sophomore varsity runner Gage Jesseph attained a medal after his 15th place, 19:13 mark in a 5K race with 35 runners.
The CHS varsity girls placed fifth with 100 points.
Other varsity girls results were: junior Bella Becannon placed 20th with a 24:14; senior Riley Goracke finished 23rd with a 24:53; junior Madison Hughes earned 25th place with a 25:11; and sophomore Mackenzie Crapson registered 37th place with a 25:21 time.
Boys varsity results: senior William Guan placed 29th with a 21:53; junior Bryce Bingham had 32nd place with a 22:10; and senior Christian Paxtor earned 34th place with a 23:45.
Marveling over the hard work of his runners, CHS head cross country coach Brett Rinehart noted that Hockett nearly knocked 1 1/2 minutes off of her previous personal best time.
“She just continues to improve and I look for her to be in contention for all-league honors here in a few weeks,” Rinehart said. “We still need to get more of our girls running closer to Jerica to be a truly competitive team, but we took a step in the right direction with all five of our varsity girls running their best times this year.
In the varsity division, Jesseph knocked nearly a minute off of his best time and brought home his second varsity medal.
“Gage has really been working hard and looking good in practice, and it’s been showing in his races as well,” Rinehart said. “Junior Bryce Bingham looked really good in the first mile, running in the lead pack; but unfortunately, back issues flared up on him and forced him to back off for the remainder of the race.”
Rinehart also had thoughts about Ornelas and Banks.
“They both have a lot of talent and have the potential to help our varsity squad in the near future,” Rinehart said.
Chanute’s next meet is this Thursday, 4 pm at Independence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.