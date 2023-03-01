NCCC WBB vs Labette 3.1.23 - ImUnique White

Neosho County sophomore Im'Unique White (4) lofts a layup with a pair of defenders at her back. White scored a career-high 31 points during Wednesday's loss to Labette.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

The Labette Cardinals led wire-to-wire in a 93-76 victory over the Neosho County Panthers here Wednesday. With the win, the Cardinals locked up a share of their second Kansas Jayhawk Conference championship in four seasons, splitting the top spot with Johnson County.

NCCC WBB vs Labette 3.1.23 - Kori Babcock

Neosho County sophomore (12) battles for a loose ball during Wednesday's loss to Labette.

