Altoona VB @ St. Paul - Oct. 11, 2022 - Summer Raymond

Senior Summer Raymond (13) serves the ball during a road matchup with St. Paul on Oct. 11, 2022.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

BUFFALO — Entering her third season at the helm of the Altoona-Midway volleyball program, Michelle Stackhouse hopes to improve upon a less-than-stellar campaign last year.

“We are a small but mighty team. We have a great want to win and to have fun,” Stackhouse said. “These girls have so much heart and genuinely love the game of volleyball.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments