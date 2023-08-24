BUFFALO — Entering her third season at the helm of the Altoona-Midway volleyball program, Michelle Stackhouse hopes to improve upon a less-than-stellar campaign last year.
“We are a small but mighty team. We have a great want to win and to have fun,” Stackhouse said. “These girls have so much heart and genuinely love the game of volleyball.”
The Jets lost just a single senior to graduation, though the loss of Kyra O’Connor was fairly significant.
Altoona finished the 2022 campaign with a mark of 3-24, though they battled hard in most of those lost matches.
“As long as we can continue to work together, stay in positive spirits and keep that desire to win, we will be fine,” Stackhouse said.
The Jets will look to a trio of improved players to anchor the squad this season in senior setter Summer Raymond, senior hitter Chloe Stewart and junior hitter Emmalyn Pupanek.
“Summer Raymond is our setter and she has improved greatly with accuracy on her setting and hustling,” Stackhouse said. “Chole Stewart, and Emmalynn Pupanek have improved on their hitting and serving. The entire team has improved on working together.”
Junior defensive specialist Jyl Davis, sophomore hitter Chantal Morales and sophomore defensive specialist Eryn Tiger round out the returners. Freshmen defensive specialists Brooklyn Collins and Peyton Drake will also look to make an impact this season.
The Three Rivers League is up for grabs, as the undefeated defending champion St. Paul squad graduated eight seniors.
“In our league, the schools are so small, any school could dominate or fall,” Stackhouse said.
Up Next
The Jets open the season tomorrow with a tournament populated by TRL schools.
2023 Schedule
8/26 Three Rivers League Tournament TBD
9/5 Home Tri 5 p.m.
9/9 @ Flinthills Tournament 9 a.m.
9/12 @ Uniontown Quad 5 p.m.
9/15 @ Humboldt Tournament 8:30 a.m.
9/18 @ Marais des Cygnes Valley 5 p.m.
9/19 @ Oswego Tri 5 p.m.
9/26 @ Pleasanton Tri 4 p.m.
10/3 Home Tri 4 p.m.
10/10 @ Northeast Tri 5 p.m.
10/21 Sub-state TBD
10/27 State TBD
