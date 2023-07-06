GARNETT — A split with the Garnett Post 48 Muddogs marked the end of the regular season for Chanute Post 170 in American Legion Single-A baseball action on Thursday. Chanute edged out the opener, 1-0, before saddling a 4-0 loss in game 2.
Post 170 rode the coattails of a stellar pitching performance by Kolby Baker (3-3) in game 1. Baker went a full 7.0 innings, allowed just three hits and struck out six in a shutout.
“Kolby came out and threw great,” Chanute head coach Hunter Friederich put simply.
The right-handed Baker did exactly what Friederich has been preaching all season — pound strikes early and often. Baker threw first-pitch strikes to 18-of-24 batters, finished with a strike rate of 70% and did not surrender a base on balls or hit by pitch.
Shortstop Jacob Thompson scored the lone mark of the night for Chanute, stealing home in the fourth inning for the winning run in game 1. Second baseman Logan Axelson notched a pair of singles, while catcher Brady Alonzo and outfielder Talan Haynes also had hits in the game.
“We had a couple defensive errors in the first game, but we kept it up,” Friederich said. “I was very proud of how our defense came around tonight.”
The infield was especially strong on the night, as Axelson and third baseman Collin Keating were black holes all night long. Thompson even connected with Axelson and first baseman Karter Naff for a flashy 6-4-3 double play in game 2.
Garnett responded in the late game by jumping ahead in the first inning and tacked on three more in the fourth. Axelson (0-1) took the loss on the mound, surrendering 3 earned runs on five hits while striking out one. Thompson recorded the final two defensive outs with a pair of strikeouts.
Extra hitter Hunter Anderson proved his worth in the role on the night, finishing with a team-high three hits. Anderson tallied a hit and stole a base in game 1 and recorded the only two hits in game 2, one being a double.
“He’s stepping up and working his way up the lineup,” Friederich said. “He’s starting to become a leader and starting to have that momentum at the plate. I’m proud of that, this is when we need everybody to start coming on.”
Despite Garnett struggling with control from their side of the mound — the Muddog pitchers hit five batters and walked a sixth in game 2 — Chanute could not take advantage of the free bases to light up the scoreboard. At least two outs came between third base and home.
“We had a couple base running errors, missing signs. We’ve just gotta get all of that cleaned up before Zone,” Friederich said.
The Post 170 Single-A squad finished the regular season with a mark of 7-13, while Garnett finished with a record of 9-12.
Up Next
Chanute will field a practice over the weekend, before kicking off the Single-A Zone 1 Tournament in Great Bend on Tuesday, July 11. Chanute is set to face El Dorado Post 81 (10-10) at 6 p.m., before taking on Great Bend Post 180 (8-12) at 8:15 p.m. in a round-robin format for seeding. El Dorado and Great Bend will play the tournament opener at 3:45 p.m.
The tournament finishes up with bracket play on Wednesday, July 12. The two lower seeds face off at 5 p.m., with the winner taking on the top seed for a spot in the Single-A state tournament at 7:15 p.m.
“I think we’re gonna go out and play hard,” Friederich said. “Our defense is solid, we just need the bats to get behind us. We’ve gotta keep our heads up and keep going like normal on defense.”
Box Scores
Chanute 1, Garnett 0 (7)
Chanute: 000 100 0 - 1 6 0
Garnett: 000 000 0 - 0 3 0
Notes: Logan Axelson 2 H; Jacob Thompson 1 H, 1 R, 1 SB; Brady Alonzo 1 H; Hunter Anderson 1 H, 1 SB; Talan Haynes 1 H; Kolby Baker (W, 3-3) 7.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, 6 K
Garnett 4, Chanute 0 (5)
Chanute: 000 00 - 0 2 0
Garnett: 100 3X - 4 6 0
Notes: Hunter Anderson 2 H; Logan Axelson (L, 0-1) 3.1 IP, 3 ER, 5 H, 1 K, 2 BB; Jacob Thompson 0.2 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 2 K
