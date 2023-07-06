ALP170 Single-A vs. Ottawa - June 29, 2023 - Kolby Baker

Chanute Post 170 RHP Kolby Baker stretches to deliver a pitch during a home doubleheader with Ottawa on June 29.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

GARNETT — A split with the Garnett Post 48 Muddogs marked the end of the regular season for Chanute Post 170 in American Legion Single-A baseball action on Thursday. Chanute edged out the opener, 1-0, before saddling a 4-0 loss in game 2.

Post 170 rode the coattails of a stellar pitching performance by Kolby Baker (3-3) in game 1. Baker went a full 7.0 innings, allowed just three hits and struck out six in a shutout.

