WAVERLY – There are many times when improvement doesn’t necessarily show up on the scoreboard.
For Altoona-Midway, one such instance occurred when the Jets squared off against a talented Waverly Bulldog squad in a 6-Man, District 1 football contest here Friday night.
Waverly blanked the Jets 45-0 in a game called in the third period due to the mercy rule. It was the second successive blowout for the Bulldogs, who routed Southern Coffey County 54-6 in their season opener. Meanwhile, the Jets fell to 0-2, but head coach Randy Almond still felt there were some bright spots.
“The score doesn’t show it, but I felt we showed some improvement from week one (a 78-33 loss to Chetopa),” Almond said. “Waverly is a very tough team, but I think we improved from the previous game, which is always a goal. We hope to continue to improve as the season progresses.”
Waverly got its offense rolling early, as they stormed to a 26-0 lead over AMHS after just one period of play. The score was 39-0 at halftime, and when the Bulldogs scored again midway in the third period, the game was called with a final score of 45-0.
“Waverly is a very disciplined, well-coached squad and they executed well,” Almond said. “But we had several bright spots. On defense, the boys played aggressively. We tackled better this week, but we weren’t consistent. We would have some stops for little or no gain, and then give up a big run.
“We will continue to work on the fundamentals, blocking and tackling,” he added.
Offensively, the Jets failed to get much going against the tough Waverly defense. However, senior Jacob Meigs did break the century mark in rushing, picking up 101 yards on nine carries.
William Stackhouse garnered 48 yards on five carries, and also recorded a 27-yard kickoff return.
Meigs also completed three passes to Stackhouse for 22 yards, while the same duo reversed roles for a 16-yard completion.
“Passing was tough against their aggressive defense,” Almond noted. “We have to continue to work on our blocking skills.”
Meigs finished with 10 tackles while senior Blaine Collins was in on nine tackles, including two sacks. Stackhouse finished with six tackles and an interception, while freshman Kage Beck and junior Kieran Foster added four tackles apiece. Senior Lane Poeverlein added three tackles and a sack. Joey Lamendola rounded out the defensive stats with two tackles.
Up Next
Altoona-Midway (0-2) will try to get on the winning side of the ledger Friday, Sept. 15, when they host Lost Springs-Centre. That will not be an easy task for the Jets, as Lost Springs will bring a 2-0 mark into Frank Kennedy Field.
