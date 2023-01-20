The Neosho County Panthers suffered their first home loss of the season here Wednesday, falling to the Highland Scotties 83-75.
“They played their butts off,” Neosho County head coach JJ Davis said. “The shots didn’t fall and there was some bad coaching. We missed some shots we normally make, but that’s alright.”
Neosho County’s typical pressure allowed the home team to get out to a 21-15 lead after a quarter. The Panthers held the lead into the intermission, shooting 33 percent from the field in the half.
After the break, Highland head coach Jordon O’Brien matched the Panthers’ energy, opting for a full-court press of her own.
“Good coaches make adjustments, and they made an adjustment,” Davis said of Highland’s pressure. “Some nights just aren’t your night.”
That pressure led to a number of turnovers and forced shots out of Neosho County. This led to a sharp decrease in shooting efficiency, as the team went just 2-of-18 from deep in the second half.
“That’s how we play, and sometimes we miss shots. I won’t tell them to stop shooting,” Davis said.
The Scotties outpaced the Panthers 50-34 in the back half for a fourth straight victory.
Garneisha Love of Highland had a game-high 29 points, while three more Scotties landed in double figures.
Neosho County’s scoring was more spread out, but the squad was still unable to keep pace with Highland.
Sophomore Im’Unique White netted a team-high 20 points, adding five rebounds and a steal in the process. Sophomore Breonna Carey had 14 points and five rebounds, while sophomore Kori Babcock added 11 points, four assists and a pair of steals.
Up Next
The Panthers (14-3, 1-1 KJCCC) are back in action for a matchup with the Fort Scott Greyhounds (10-8, 0-2 KJCCC) on Saturday.
“We’ll see growth in what we do. There won’t be anybody happy in (the locker room),” Davis said. “We will have to get back out and get after it against Fort Scott.”
Box Score
Highland: 15 18 23 27 — 83
Neosho: 21 19 14 21 — 75
Scoring
Highland: Garneisha Love 29, Kenadi Rising 17, Joze Baker 14, Zoe Wiltz 11, Courtney Davis 6, Sylvia Jones 6
Neosho: Im’Unique White 20, Breonna Carey 14, Kori Babcock 11, Nicole Szadkowska 7, Chantoriya Rivers 5, Jahniya Brown 5, Myah Coleman 5, Zariyah Washington 4, Baylee Davis 4
Kansas Jayhawk Conference Standings
Johnson County (17-0, 2-0)
Labette (13-3, 2-0)
Highland (12-5, 2-0)
Neosho County (14-3, 1-1)
Allen County (12-5, 1-1)
Hesston (9-6, 0-2)
Kansas City (10-7, 0-2)
Fort Scott (10-8, 0-2)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.