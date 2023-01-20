NCCC WBB vs Highland 1.18.23 - Im'Unique White

Neosho County sophomore Im'Unique White (4) looks for an opening in the defense during Wednesday's loss to Highland.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

The Neosho County Panthers suffered their first home loss of the season here Wednesday, falling to the Highland Scotties 83-75.

“They played their butts off,” Neosho County head coach JJ Davis said. “The shots didn’t fall and there was some bad coaching. We missed some shots we normally make, but that’s alright.”

