Junior quarterback Blake Ellis scored three touchdowns, compiling 112 yards rushing and throwing for 159 yards against Neodesha. Senior wide receiver Sam Hull led Humboldt in receiving yards with six catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Hull also threw a 29-yard touchdown.
On defense, junior lineman Kyler Isbell and sophomore defensive back Mason Sterling led the way with five tackles apiece.
Wyrick said he was proud of how his team battled all night against the Bluestreaks.
“I hope to see our team continue to improve each week moving forward into district play,” Wyrick said.
Up Next
Humboldt (3-0) will face Council Grove (3-0) at home on Friday. Neodesha (1-2) will take on Pomona-West Franklin (2-1)” at home next week.
