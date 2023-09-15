Humboldt FB @ Neodesha - Sept. 15, 2023 - Blake Ellis

Humboldt junior quarterback Blake Ellis (3) stiff arms a tackler during a road matchup with Neodesha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

 Julie Newby Ramey | Contributed
Humboldt FB @ Neodesha - Sept. 15, 2023 - Mason Sterling

NEODESHA — The undefeated Humboldt Cubs squashed the Neodesha Bluestreaks, 42-0, in the third game of the 2023 season Friday. 

“We’ll always take a big win, but we set ourselves back too many times tonight with penalties,” said Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick. “But (we) did a decent job of responding at some big moments.” 

Humboldt FB @ Neodesha - Sept. 15, 2023 - Sam Hull

