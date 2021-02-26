ROBERT MAGOBET
SALINA — History was made Friday evening at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.
It was the first time in Chanute High School’s run that two girl wrestlers advanced all the way to State. Freshman Reese Clements (109 pounds, 25-9) placed sixth. And senior Andrea Cuin (115, 18-9) competed in two hard-fought matches.
Chanute High girls head wrestling coach Bradley Campbell said he couldn’t get enough of coaching these two girls in this historic run.
“It was a blast. At the end of the day, we are making history,” Campbell said. “It’s the first two qualifiers for our program, and not to mention we got a placer out of that. It’s a pretty awesome experience and it’s something that I look forward to having more and more.”
In the huge facility comprising dozens of masked-up friends, family, administrators, teachers and fans representing their particular schools at a venue with 50 percent capacity, Chanute’s technical warriors went to work in the limelight versus some of the fiercest competition in the State.
Clements at State went 1-3. In the first match versus Abilene High School’s Skyleigh Pflaster, the No. 3 wrestler in the State, Clements was pinned at 44 seconds. In the consolation quarterfinals, Clements pinned Eureka High School’s Rylee Shepherd at 1:33 in the third period. In the consolation semifinals, Clements lost a 12-7 decision to Columbus High School’s Addison Saporito, who Clements has lost to four times this season. And in the fifth-place match, the freshman lost an 8-2 decision to Lakin High’s Josiah Ortiz — the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the class.
In the first-round match versus Pflaster, Clements was sometimes wrestling from her knees, forcing into bad positions.
In the consolation quarterfinals against Shepherd, a competitor Clements beat last week at Sub-State, the freshman came out aggressive and scored points early.
For the consolation quarterfinals against Saporito, Clements put herself in a hole. Campbell said with more mat time, she will correct those errors.
And in the fifth-place medal match, Clements dished out good shots, but they didn’t fully execute. Clements ended up on the bottom, but it was tough for her to escape. Down 2-0 in the second period, Ortiz put all of her weight on Clements back to score a takedown. Ortiz used heavy hips to score points and gained control of the back.
Clements, however, tried a leg attack, but Ortiz countered with control of Clements’ back, which led to her win. She was on the medal stand with her 6th-place finish.
Cuin at State went 0-2. In the first match versus Lakin High School’s Isabell Ortiz, who eventually won the 2021 State championship in this class, pinned Cuin in the first period. And in the consolation quarterfinals, Cuin was pinned at 1:35 in the second period by Burlington High School’s E’owynn Codney — the No. 1 wrestler in the class and a competitor she has faced previously in the season.
In Cuin’s first match, she was doing well on her feet. She even took down Ortiz. But this often ended up with the senior being controlled on the bottom with Ortiz on top. It was difficult for Cuin to escape in this position.
In the consolation quarterfinals, down 5-2, Codney used a headlock to takedown Cuin before an eventual pin.
Having faced Codney before, Cuin is adept to her using the headlock to take her down. But even with this knowledge, it was still tough. The senior utilized a slide-by earlier on in the match, which caused Codney to fall on her knees and gain two points for Cuin. She then tried a spiral and a half nelson, and this almost caught Codney, but time expired.
With both wrestlers on their feet, they both collar tied each other, with both athletes trying to facilitate a move, but rather, a headlock happened, taking down both wrestlers. Cuin didn’t get her hips up fast enough, and Codney capitalized for the eventual pin.
But there were no hard feelings in this match. Cuin said she befriended Codney when they faced each other in the Independence tourney. They are close enough that Codney gives advice to Cuin.
Cuin, though, was joyous she was able to wrestle versus her now friend in the big dance.
“It feels really great. It was something on my bucket list to come to State for whatever sport I could qualify for and being a history maker with a friend of mine, it feels really awesome, and I’m just glad I got to be here before I graduate — it feels great,” Cuin said.
Clements said she was glad she could represent her family.
“It’s really cool. I think it’s cool knowing that it’s my brother’s (Trent Clements) senior year and that we both get to go to State together.,” Clements said. “...I just hope we can get more girls out for the team for next year, and have an even better season with more State qualifiers.”
Campbell is also very big on getting more girl wrestlers to come on out next year.
“Girls can do it, too. I think that’s something that sounds silly, but we been battling a little bit,” Campbell said. “I’ve talked to so many young women at the high school level because I’m also a teacher. So many of our conversations are they almost don’t even know we have a team. This kind of puts our name on the map a little bit. It shows not only we have a team. But we are fairly successful. We have wrestlers that can compete at a high level...”
