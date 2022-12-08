WINFIELD — On the back of a double-double performance from junior shooting guard Lars Koester, the Chanute Blue Comets claimed a 74-60 victory over the Winfield Vikings on Tuesday.
“I’m so proud of the team and the way they played with tons of energy. Our bench energy was huge also,” Chanute head coach Devon Crabtree said. “It was just a great night for the team in general.”
Chanute got out to a 14-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, before moving the lead to double digits by halftime. Koester was hot early, knocking down a pair of triples in the first quarter.
The Blue Comets screamed to a 20-point lead by the end of the third quarter as the game seemed to start to wrap up.
The final frame saw the Vikings cut into the lead with a 32 point effort, but the Blue Comets went 21-of-30 from the free throw line to hold Winfield off for the win.
Koester led the way with 22 points and 12 rebounds, more than making up for the slack left behind by his older brother’s graduation.
Coming alive in his new varsity role was sophomore small forward Elliot Stephenson, posting a career-high 17 points. Seniors Parker Manly and Parker Henson tacked on 15 and 8 points, while junior point guard Jordan Duncan notched five points.
Junior power forward Brax Peter had three points and junior point guard Cooper Lucke added a layup.
Junior guard Kaiden Seamster was kept quiet in this one, dropping in just two points on free throws before fouling out.
Thanks to a 10-point performance in the final quarter, Winfield was led by a 16 point outing by Trey Theil and another 13 points from Madrigal.
Up Next
The Blue Comets (1-0) will now welcome the Ottawa Cyclones to Ralph Miller Gymnasium on Friday evening.
Box Score
Chanute 14 13 21 26 — 74
Winfield 11 7 10 32 — 60
Scoring
Chanute: Lars Koester 22, Elliot Stephenson 17, Parker Manly 15, Parker Henson 8, Jordan Duncan 5, Brax Peter 3, Cooper Lucke 2, Kaiden Seamster 2
Winfield: Trey Thiel 16, Madrigal 13, Evan Hutto 8, Adam Woods 8, Trevyn Stanley 6, Graham 5, Trevor Shelton 3
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.