Chanute MBB @ Winfield 12.6.22 - Brax Peter

Chanute junior power forward Brax Peter (32) battles for ball control during a road matchup with the Winfield Vikings on Tuesday.

 Jackson Osborn | The Comet

WINFIELD — On the back of a double-double performance from junior shooting guard Lars Koester, the Chanute Blue Comets claimed a 74-60 victory over the Winfield Vikings on Tuesday.

“I’m so proud of the team and the way they played with tons of energy. Our bench energy was huge also,” Chanute head coach Devon Crabtree said. “It was just a great night for the team in general.”

