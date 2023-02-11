ERIE — The Erie Red Devils picked up a much-needed win over visiting Sedan on Friday night, 45-39.
Erie opened the contest on a 14-5 blitz, with buckets coming from four different players. The contest then tightened in the second quarter, with the Red Devils holding a 20-16 halftime advantage.
Led by Jacksen Powell's six points in the frame, Erie increased its advantage to 11 after outscoring Sedan 15-8 in the third.
While the visitors sliced into the lead in the fourth, Erie still managed to keep them at arm's length en route to the six-point victory.
For Erie, Skyller Hopper finished with a team-high 12 points, while Powell joined the double-figure scoring club with 10. Erie head coach Sindy Daniels was pleased with her squad's performance after overcoming early foul trouble.
"The second half we came out and executed our pick-and-rolls," Daniels said. "Our post players came alive and our guards were able to get the ball off the pick."
After opening the season with losses in 10 of their first 13 contests, the Red Devils have now won consecutive games.
"Any win is a good win at this point," Daniels said.
Daniels further elaborated on the keys to victory.
“Just playing smart defense and taking care of the basketball,” she said.
Erie’s achilles heal all season has been turnovers. Despite the winning effort, they show little in the way of improvement in that area Friday night, turning the ball over 27 times.
“We’ve been averaging around 30 turnovers a game,” she said, “and you could tell that by the end of the game.”
Daniels said she was impressed with the performances of Hopper and Pasquarelli.
“Skyller was able to get to the basket quite a bit, and Alex was taking the ball to the basket a little more. That’s always beneficial.”
Up Next
The visiting Eureka Tornadoes (16-2) touch down Tuesday for a Tri-Valley League contest with Erie (5-12). Eureka enters the contest ranked No. 7 in the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association's Class 3A poll.
Box Score
Sedan: 5 11 8 15 — 39
Erie: 14 6 15 10 — 45
Scoring
Erie: Skyller Hopper 12, Jacksen Powell 10, Kinzie Cleaver 8, Alex Pasquarelli 8, Taytum Olds 5, Kaeleigh Daniels 2
Sedan: Jacie Cummings 18, Madi Hart 6, Melody Holt 6, Madison Holt 4, Violet Norris 3, Ashley Kunath 1, Hailey Kunath 1
