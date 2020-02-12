ROBERT MAGOBET
PITTSBURG — Chanute built up a lead in the third quarter Tuesday night. But the Purple Dragons dialed up their defense to pull away in the second half for a 68-55 victory in a boys high school basketball game at Pittsburg High School on Tuesday night.
Senior Ty Bowman put up 12 points and eight rebounds, while senior Tye Coombs had 12 points and sophomore Kam Koester scored 10 and brought down six rebounds. Senior Josh Slansky produced two points and 10 rebounds.
Koester hit a 3 to make the score 33-31 with 5:28 left in the third.
But All-SEK talent, Pitt junior Javon Grant, stole the ball two-straight times at the top of the key that ended up as points for the Purple Dragons, which put the score up to 37-33 late in the third.
Feeding off defense, All-SEK Pitt talent, senior Gavyn Elkamil, who last year averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists, went crazy in that third quarter. The 6’5” big used his wing skills and scored 11 points in that third quarter, which included using his tight handle to drive strong to the hoop for easy baskets. Grant got in on the action by using his quickness and exceptional handle to separate himself for open shots.
A turnover by Chanute led to free throws for Pitt, which extended the lead for Pitt by a score of 51-37. Haiden McCoy, Pitt’s 6’6” junior, scored six points in the fourth that locked a door that was already shut in the third quarter.
Elkamil scored a game-high 28 points and snatched 11 rebounds, while McCoy had 16 and three steals and Grant put up 13 points, four assists and four steals.
“We just struggled taking care of the ball there in the third quarter, we had a hard time coming out and executing, so I’ve got to do a better job of getting the guys to come out of half-time and win a game and try to put four quarters together,” head coach Devon Crabtree said. “So I’ve got to find a way to do that to get them ready and prepared.”
The Comets seemed prepared after a 28-25 Pitt lead heading into the break. Helping to keep Chanute in the game early was Bowman’s five points in the first quarter and four points from Briley Peavy, who returned to action after three games on the bench due to a coach’s decision.
“He does a good job of moving the ball and gets us in things and knows what we’re trying to do, and just gives us another body and more depth; it helps us a ton,” Crabtree noted.
Chanute (5-10) will take on Field Kindley (3-12) on Friday at home.
