Dawson Lehman knew after his first track event of 2021 that it was time to make a change.
A few months after signing to Bethel College to play football, Lehman found himself competing in the 100m, 200m and 4x400m in Fredonia on April 22. The Erie High School track product set a personal record in the 100m, was third in the 200m dash, and was a part of the 4x400m team that finished fourth.
Just a day later, Lehman received a call from Pittsburg State track coach Kyle Rutledge, who eventually offered a chance to compete on the Division II track team. During that week, Lehman went on a PSU visit and met with Rutledge. His decision to play football at the next level was changed to running on the track for Pitt State.
“(They) said they were interested in me and that they heard good things, so I said, ‘Well, that’s good enough for me. Pitt State, great track program, great school. (I) thought, why not?’” Lehman said. “I really like the school. I like the campus and I like the field that it had. It was closer to home. It feels good. It feels right. I need to go here.”
Lehman, 18, didn’t even participate in track until the middle of the year, as he was in full swing of baseball season. In fact, it was the first time since middle school that he had competed in track.
At Galesburg Middle School, Lehman ran distance. As the Erie athlete grew older, he focused more on football, basketball and baseball. In his last season as a football player, Lehman was selected All-TVL, All-State Honorable Mention, and All-District thanks to his consistency as quarterback in a run-first offense, which included passing the ball 51-of-152 for 778 yards, rushing 113 times for 1,107 yards and scoring 28 total touchdowns. In basketball, Lehman assisted the Red Devils to State tournament appearances the last two seasons, including one in 2020 for the first time since 1993.
Lehman as a baseball player was also an All-League Honorable Mention as a catcher.
The Erie standout would go on to sign to Bethel to play football over his other choices, including Hays State University and Highland Community College.
When Lehman decided to participate in track, however, he earned Tri-Valley League Champion in the 100m, 200m, 400m and 4x400m, while at the State meet this past weekend in Wichita, he was State champion in the 400m, was fifth in the 100m and seventh in the 200m.
Erie track coach Eddie Kearns, who is also the football coach, said he wasn’t surprised that Lehman had changed course and that he expects him to excel as a track star.
“His work ethic and his desire to be the best (is what stood out),” Kearns said. “He does not like to lose. God has blessed him and he wants to fine-tune it. He is a great kid from a great family. He has a lot of support and his personality will help achieve success.”
While Lehman could have played football, track does not involve as many chances of injury.
“Track is a little more fresh, a little more new to me, because I haven’t done it, and I was excited to play football, but track is easier on your body, so I thought there’s that,” Lehman said. “And I just really enjoyed it. I mean I would be happy playing any sport in college, but I felt like track at Pitt State was the best fit.”
There were many people along the way who assisted in Lehman’s success. Lehman said he attributes his track success to all his friends who urged him to get back into track in the first place. Every track coach, Lehman said, was also a great deal of help, especially St. Mary’s Colgan head coach Dave Brown, who saw Lehman compete in Fredonia before phoning Rutledge about the talent he saw.
“Coach Brown over at Colgan is the reason why I really got that offer, so I guess I owe him quite a bit,” Lehman said.
Lehman’s Erie coach also helped.
“(Eddie Kearns) definitely helped me out in getting me to do track. He told me, ‘You will be able to go places.’ And sure enough, it worked out,” Lehman said. “He just told me, ‘You just do what you want to do. But just know you can always come dual sport for me.’”
Lehman will work an intense summer regimen from Rutledge to prepare for the Pitt State track season. Academically, Lehman plans to study economics.
