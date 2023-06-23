Purchase and view more photos from this event by clicking here.
Chanute Post 170 was swept by the Iola Post 15 Indians in American Legion Triple-A baseball action on Thursday. Iola earned wins of 5-1 in game 1 and 7-1 in game 2.
“Games like tonight, with a team like Iola, you can’t give them runs,” Chanute head coach Jeremy Wheeler said. “And we gave them runs. We gave up too many unearned runs and we didn’t hit the ball like we should’ve.”
Those unearned runs came on the back of a number of errors — both mental and physical, according to Wheeler.
“Sometimes they aren’t quite staying in the game,” he said.
Outfielders Nathan Meisch and Kaiden Seamster and middle infielder Cohwen Wheeler all had multi-hit nights, but their efforts were not enough.
Chanute held the first lead of the night after Wheeler drove in Meisch on an infield hit, but that was the extent of the offensive damage in game 1 — despite plenty of baserunners.
“I would like our guys to jump on a pitch earlier in the count,” Wheeler said. “A lot of the times we get behind, and that allows the pitcher to hit corners, throw offspeed.”
Wheeler reiterated his point from Tuesday’s doubleheader — too many swings end in a Chanute batter looking at left field instead of the ball.
“If we’re gonna be a better-hitting team, we’re gonna have to jump on first-pitch fastballs and adjust to breaking balls to hit them to right field,” he said.
RHP Kristopher Harding II tossed a near-gem in the early matchup, allowing just 2 earned runs on seven hits across 7.0 innings pitched. He recorded four strikeouts and was hitting his spots all night long.
“Our pitching was good enough to win those games,” Wheeler said, “but when you give up unearned runs on the defensive side, you’re not gonna win ball games — especially against a team like that.”
Outfielder Grant Helton also notched a single in game 1 to go with Meisch, Seamster and Wheeler’s pairs of knocks.
After Iola jumped ahead early in game 2, Chanute responded in kind with a run scored in similar fashion to game 1 as Meisch scored on a passed ball for his second of the day.
After the first, Iola controlled and Humboldt native Trey Sommer held down the Post 170 offense. Sommer struck out nine without a walk or allowing an earned run in 5.0 innings pitched.
Harding, Wheeler, second baseman Dax Axelson and first baseman Alijah Christy had the hits in game 2.
Along with Sommer, Humboldt natives Sam Hull, Gavin Page and Logan Page contributed to the Indians. Gavin Page went 2-for-6 with 2 runs scored, Logan Page went 2-for-5 with 1 run scored, Hull scored a run and Sommer went 1-for-3 with 2 runs scored and an RBI.
Chanute Post 170 falls to a record of 3-7 with the pair of losses, while Iola Post 15 improves to a mark of 14-4 on the year.
Up Next
Chanute continues a short homestand on Tuesday, June 27, hosting the Burlington Wildcats (12-5) for a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m. The Wildcats come off a split with Iola, led by six hitters batting over .275 and a pitching staff with an ERA of 2.95 and a WHIP of just 1.60.
“Unfortunately, at this point in the season, there’s not a lot of time for practice,” Wheeler said. “We’re here Tuesday, then off to Pittsburg for a tournament. I’m gonna try to get in a couple practices next week.”
Iola 5, Chanute 1 (7)
Iola: 002 100 2 - 5 7 1
Chanute: 100 000 0 - 1 7 3
Notes: Nathan Meisch 2 H, 1 R; Cohwen Wheeler 2 H, 1 RBI; Kaiden Seamster 2 H; Grant Helton 1 H; Kristopher Harding II (L, 1-2) 7.0 IP, 2 ER, 7 H, 4 K, 1 BB
Iola 7, Chanute 1 (5)
Iola: 213 01 - 7 5 2
Chanute: 100 00 - 1 4 0
Notes: Kristopher Harding II 1 H; Nathan Meisch 1 R; Cohwen Wheeler 1 H; Dax Axelson 1 H; Alijah Christy 1 H; Parker Manly (L, 0-2) 4.0 IP, 5 ER, 4 H, 4 K, 7 BB; Nathan Meisch 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 K, 1 BB
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.