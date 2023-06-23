ALP170 AAA vs. Iola, June 22, 2023 - Kristopher Harding II

Chanute Post 170 RHP Kristopher Harding II delivers a pitch during game 1 of a doubleheader against the Iola Post 15 Indians on Thursday.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

Chanute Post 170 was swept by the Iola Post 15 Indians in American Legion Triple-A baseball action on Thursday. Iola earned wins of 5-1 in game 1 and 7-1 in game 2.

ALP170 AAA vs. Iola, June 22, 2023 - Kaiden Seamster

Chanute Post 170 extra hitter Kaiden Seamster takes a leadoff during game 1 of a doubleheader against the Iola Post 15 Indians on Thursday.
ALP170 AAA vs. Iola, June 22, 2023 - Alijah Christy

Chanute Post 170 first baseman Alijah Christy holds a baserunner on base during game 1 of a doubleheader against the Iola Post 15 Indians on Thursday.
ALP170 AAA vs. Iola, June 22, 2023 - Trey Sommer

Humboldt native and Iola Post 15 RHP Trey Sommer delivers a pitch during game 2 of a doubleheader against Chanute Post 170 on Thursday.

