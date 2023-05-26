Huntyr Schwegman | huntyr@chanute.com
MANHATTAN — Just like he has done all season long, Humboldt senior Trey Sommer led the Humboldt Cubs to a 4-1 semifinals victory over the Hoisington Cardinals as part of the KSHSAA Class 3A State Baseball Championships in Manhattan on Thursday.
Sommer (12-0) tossed a complete game on the mound and drove in the go-ahead runs via a two-run home run in the first inning.
“Trey was as good as I've ever seen him,” Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said. “(To throw) 75 pitches in a complete game is pretty special and that was exactly what we needed from him today.”
Sommer struck out seven and Hoisington scored just a single run on a passed ball in the first inning.
The first inning saw both teams deal with inclement weather and a slippery baseball. Sommer walked a pair of batters before a passed ball allowed the Cardinals to take an early 1-0 lead.
“A couple pitches got away from him leading to that first run,” Miller said. “After that, he hit spots and mixed pitches well.”
Sommer corrected his top-of-the-inning mistakes with a two-run home run in his first trip to the plate.
“That was huge, both for him and us as a team,” Miller said. “For him to respond himself after giving up that early run was big for our confidence.”
Sommer, along with the defense, showed up to shut down the Cardinals over the next six innings. Hoisington recorded just two hits over the rest of the game.
“Our defense has been playing really well the last few weeks and that was true again today,” Miller said.
Freshman second baseman Mason Sterling hit a two-run RBI-single in the third to put the game at its final score of 4-1.
Along with Sommer, junior outfielder Sam Hull, sophomore first baseman Colden Cook and sophomore shortstop Blake Ellis all scored runs. Cook had a pair of hits, while Sommer, Sterling and sophomore outfielder Cole Mathes tallied the other hits.
Other Matchups
No. 2 Columbus (21-2) opened the tournament with a 9-8 win over Kansas City-Bishop Ward (16-7).
Columbus’ opponent, No. 3 Santa Fe Trail (20-2), knocked off No. 6 Goodland (18-5) by a score of 3-2.
No. 4 Wichita-Collegiate rounded out Thursday’s slate of games with a 3-1 victory over No. 5 Sabetha (19-5).
Up Next
Humboldt (23-1) is set for a semifinals matchup with the Wichita-Collegiate Spartans (20-4) at 1:15 p.m. this afternoon.
“Our guys are excited for the opportunity and we look forward to the challenge,” Miller said of the semifinals matchup.
A win would put the Cubs in the state championship at 5:45 p.m., while a loss would force them to play back-to-back for third place at 3:30 p.m.
Box Score
Hoisington: 100 000 0 - 1 3 1
Humboldt: 202 000 X - 4 5 1
Notes: Sam Hull 1 R; Blake Ellis 1 R; Trey Sommer 1 H, 1 R, 2 RBI; Coleen Cook 2 H, 1 R; Mason Sterling 1 H, 2 RBI; Cole Mathes 1 H; Trey Sommer (W, 12-0) 7.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, 7 K, 2 BB
