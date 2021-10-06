JARED McMASTERS
INDEPENDENCE — Coming off last week’s tournament at Pittsburg, Chanute Blue Comets girls tennis head coach Michael De La Torre hoped his team could rebound from an up-and-down performance.
De La Torre’s prayers were answered when Chanute earned a second-place finish and all six Blue Comets took home medals from Monday’s SEK League tournament. Independence won the title as a team, edging out the Blue Comets.
“I’m elated,” De La Torre said. “I’m very happy with the results and the play of all six girls. They all gave it their all, especially poor Aimee (Maxton).”
The Chanute head coach pointed out Maxton’s singles matches because the senior battled with Fort Scott’s Emma Daly for three hours and 20 minutes in a 7-5, 6-7 (7-4), 7-5 loss.
“She did not want to lose, and it showed in her play,” De La Torre said. “She kept fighting back and fighting back, particularly in the tiebreaker set she won.”
De La Torre credited Maxton’s consistency, competitiveness and sharp focus as the traits that helped her bounce back to defeat Parsons’ Sydney Schibi and Pittsburg’s Haley McCabe to take third place in the No. 1 singles division.
In her first postseason tournament, Chanute freshman Rylee Smith won three of her four matches. Her only loss came against Fort Scott’s Jenny Heckman in Smith’s second match of the day.
De La Torre said he knew that if Smith could get over some nerves early, then she’d be successful, and that was exactly the case. Smith earned a third-place medal in the No. 2 singles division for her performance.
In the No. 1 doubles division, the Blue Comets kept their momentum rolling with the duo of Tyra Bogle and Grace Thompson, who picked up another third-place medal for the school. Chanute’s doubles team also won three of its four matches, falling only to Parsons’ Jaidyn Shultz and Lauren Farris, 6-4, 6-4.
Chanute’s final doubles tandem, Lena Aguilar and Hannah Langen, dominated their first two matches in the No. 2 doubles bracket with a 9-0 win followed by a 6-1, 6-1 victory. Aguilar and Langen dropped their third match of the day against Brynn Bertie and Hannah Kippenberger from Independence but still took home Chanute’s lone second-place medal of the tournament.
Up Next
The Blue Comets will return to Independence on Saturday for Regionals to determine who advances to the state tournament in Winfield the following weekend.
De La Torre said that the biggest takeaway for his group from the SEK League tournament was the realization of just how competitive you have to be in these postseason tournaments to earn a solid finish.
“I’m really thrilled that we could come around that well this late in the season and at the right time,” De La Torre said. “I just hope it continues Saturday.”
