Though they lost their top golfer to graduation, the Chanute boys golf team is reloading for another successful season on the links in 2023. The Blue Comets are led by 33rd-year head coach Bill Woodard and return most of last year’s varsity lineup.
Drayton Cleaver graduated last spring after winning the individual state championship, and now plays collegiate golf at Ferris State in Michigan. As a two-time state medalist and all-state selection, Cleaver’s departure leaves a big gap in the team’s leadership.
Chanute does return four lettermen who are ready to take over that role after finding plenty of success of their own last season. Juniors Cooper Lucke and Jake Caldwell and sophomores Anden Chance and Hunter Stokes will be heavily relied upon to carry the scoring.
“They now have a solid grasp of what is needed to be a quality team each time out,” Woodard said. “We have quite a bit of youth who are still learning what competitive golf is all about.”
The core-four has spent the offseason training. Aside from Lucke, who was sidelined for the summer with an injury, the Blue Comets have been paying their dues on the driving range and putting greens.
The squad welcomes eight freshmen who join the ranks looking for a spot on the varsity and junior varsity squads. Standing out among the newest class is Max Hendrickson, who spent a lot of time on the links last spring according to Woodard.
“There are a few freshmen who will see some playing time, however most of last year's core will bear the load of scoring while we get the young ones up to speed,” Woodard said.
The rest of the freshmen class consists of Ty Barnhart, Luke Bowman, Aiden Catterson, Trey Collum, Cody Fowler, Ben Maddy and Kobe Patterson.
Senior Xander Weilert, juniors Heath Rouselle, Jayden Cranor and Brayden Swiler and sophomores Jett Cosby and Weston Cleaver will have to battle with the freshmen for a spot as well.
The four returning lettermen, along with the junior varsity golfers, struggled with consistency last season. Woodard noted this is something that will need to be fixed for Chanute to find success late in the season.
“Our players are going to have to show improvement in course management skills in addition to better consistency in ball striking,” Woodard said. “Short game skills need to be on point every time we play. These skills are invaluable in early and midseason play while we solidify our full swing potential.”
Chanute finished atop the Southeast Kansas League in 2022, falling short of a regional title by just a few strokes. Woodard believes his squad has the potential to repeat the success, but his golfers will need to look forward after each stroke, not backward.
“My expectations don't change from year to year. We practice hard and efficiently and bring our best effort every day, and we execute the shots we are capable of making often,” Woodard said. “I believe we can still be a top level team in the SEK. Each of our returners have improved since last season. We will just have to be more dependent on each other to carry our weight.”
Chanute was edged out by Independence at regionals last year, and the Bulldogs return as a top league competitor with most of last season’s squad. Pittsburg is another young squad who is expected to be much better than a season ago.
“Golf is a great game. Like many sports it requires self discipline, commitment, integrity and etiquette,” Woodard said. “I strive to get these points across to my athletes so they can play the game into their retirement years, as it is truly a lifetime sport.”
The Blue Comets’ first appearance is set for April 6, when the varsity squad heads to Independence for the first of three league designated meets.
2023 Boys Golf Schedule
3/30 JV Home
4/4 JV @ Pittsburg
4/6 V @ Independence *
4/11 V @ Pittsburg
4/17 V @ Fort Scott
4/18 JV @ Coffeyville
4/19 V @ Parsons
4/21 JV @ Arkansas City
4/24 JV @ Fort Scott
4/27 V @ Oswego
4/27 JV @ Girard
5/1 JV @ Independence
5/2 V @ Coffeyville *
5/4 V @ Winfield
5/4 JV @ Columbus
5/8 V Home *
5/15 V Regionals @ Coffeyville
5/22 V State @ Winfield
* - denotes league designated meet
