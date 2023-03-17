Chanute BGLF @ Pittsburg 4.12.22 - Anden Chance and Jake Caldwell

Chanute junior Anden Chance, left, and senior Jake Caldwell hit shots at the Crestwood Country Club in Pittsburg on April 12, 2022.

 Bill Woodard | Contributed

Though they lost their top golfer to graduation, the Chanute boys golf team is reloading for another successful season on the links in 2023. The Blue Comets are led by 33rd-year head coach Bill Woodard and return most of last year’s varsity lineup.

Drayton Cleaver graduated last spring after winning the individual state championship, and now plays collegiate golf at Ferris State in Michigan. As a two-time state medalist and all-state selection, Cleaver’s departure leaves a big gap in the team’s leadership.

Chanute BGLF @ Parsons 4.21.22 - Cooper Lucke

Chanute junior Cooper Lucke chips a shot onto the green at Katy Golf Club in Parsons on April 21, 2022.

