150th Soldiers and Sailors Reunion - Genie and Drew Charles

Genie Charles, left, chips to the green as Drew Charles looks on during the Old Soldiers and Sailors Scramble Golf Tournament at Prairie Ridge Golf Course on Saturday, July 15.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune
150th Soldiers and Sailors Reunion - Kris Moore

Kris Moore punches out of the trees during the Old Soldiers and Sailors Scramble Golf Tournament at Prairie Ridge Golf Course on Saturday, July 15.

ERIE — The Prairie Ridge Golf Course played host to a 2-man scramble golf tournament on Saturday morning.

Tee-times started at 10 a.m., with players rolling in throughout the day to complete their two rounds of golf on the nine-hole, par-36 track. Women and youth played from red and white tees, while everyone else played from blue and black tees.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments