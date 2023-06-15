OLATHE — The High Octane 18-and-under team finished as runners-up in the 2023 Battle for the Bases softball tournament in Olathe over the weekend.
High Octane is a traveling team made up of athletes from around southeast Kansas, including Chanute, Erie, Humboldt, Parsons and Yates Center.
High Octane breezed through pool play and entered the bracket as the No. 1 seed. After three straight pool-play victories and three more bracket wins, High Octane was upended in the championship by the Topeka Queens.
“With 18-and-under, the girls are working and have a lot of other commitments so we have no time to set up practices. We are just going out and playing,” head coach Roy McCoy said. “But we still had some big numbers with the bats.”
Aysha Houk led the squad on offense, going 11-for-17 with five RBIs on the weekend.
“Aysha seems to always be on base and is a very strong shortstop,” McCoy said.
Kamri Naff was right behind her, going 10-for-18 with a team-high 14 RBIs.
Jaye Smith went 7-for-13 with 11 RBIs, Emily Ross went 7-for-13 with seven RBIs and Molly Proper went 6-for-14 with five RBIs. Skyller Hopper went 7-for 15 and scored five runs, Addie Ward went 4-for-11 and drove in three RBIs and Marlee Miller went 4-for-11 with four stolen bases.
Naff (3-1), Proper (1-0) and Smith (2-0) split time in the circle for High Octane. Naff struck out 16 across 13.1 innings, Proper struck out five across 9 innings and Smith had four strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched.
Up Next
The High Octane 18-and-under squad is back in action at home on Saturday for the first time in 4 years. They open the Don Everly Benefit Tournament with pool play games at 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. All games are set to be played at the Santa Fe Sports Complex.
Results
Pool - High Octane 15, Sunflower Stars 4
SS: 103 - 413
HO 5(10)X - 15 10 1
Pool - High Octane 13, Storm 9
HO: 402 70 - 13 11 3
ST: 900 00 - 9 8 1
Pool - High Octane 12, Prodigy 0
PG: 000 - 0 2 2
HO: 561 - 12 5 0
Round 1 - High Octane 13, Berserk Hype 1
HO: 148 0 - 13 9 1
BH: 001 0 - 1 1 0
Quarterfinals - High Octane 9, Tomahawks 8
TH: 010 232 - 8 10 2
HO: 012 033 - 9 15 1
Semifinals - High Octane 4, Angels 3
AN: 100 2 - 3 4 1
HO: 400 X - 4 6 0
Finals - Topeka Queens 5, High Octane 1
TQ: 104 000 - 5 6 0
HO: 010 000 - 1 4 3
