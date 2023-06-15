High Octane @ Olathe, June 11, 2023
Contributed photo

OLATHE — The High Octane 18-and-under team finished as runners-up in the 2023 Battle for the Bases softball tournament in Olathe over the weekend.

High Octane is a traveling team made up of athletes from around southeast Kansas, including Chanute, Erie, Humboldt, Parsons and Yates Center.

