The Chanute Blue Comets girls tennis program returns plenty of experience this fall.
The team will miss State qualifier Kori Babcock, who graduated, but the team returns 10 players, including one 2021 State qualifier in singles player Aimee Maxton.
Four others also have solid varsity experience and at least four more have had some varsity experience.
Chanute returns doubles players Grace Thompson and Tyra Bogle, who just missed advancing to State a year ago. Doubles player Lena Aguilar will make her return as well.
Head coach Mike De La Torre said this experienced bunch has been working on all aspects of their game since June.
“Basically we’ve been working on all the basic strokes — the forehand, the backhand, the volleys, overheads, and a lot on serves. We’ve been working a lot on serves,” De La Torre said. “During the summer, we’ve had a lot of ladies come out and they have all worked hard. I would say all the ones that come out have improved a lot from last year, just by working during the summer and coming to our get-togethers or practices or whatever you want to call them, but we’ve had a good summer. We’ve had a really good summer.”
A camp was held on June 21-25, but players well before that were attending the regular tennis summer training camp and participated in summer weights that CHS typically offers to all Blue Comets and Royster Middle School students.
Not to hinder any kind of development, De La Torre welcomes all avenues that better his tennis players, as it can only help the program. The Fort Scott native even picked some specific drills for his players this summer.
“What I tried to do is find some tennis games, drills, that would help with consistency. I think in high school tennis and even college tennis, even the pros, there are more points that are lost because there is an error more than they’re won by a clear winner, and I stress to them the importance of being consistent, getting the strokes, getting your shots in the court and making the opponent have one more chance to choke so to speak,” he said. “If I had to pinpoint anything, it would be consistency. We just try to make them more consistent, just trying to put a lot of pressure on the opponents by doing everything they can to help them.”
Already adept to specific tennis skill work are three former Royster Middle School tennis players primed to make an impact on the CHS program.
“The coaches, Coach (Molly) Smith, and Nicole (Vogel), they did a wonderful job with these ladies,” De La Torre said of the RMS staff. “They did a wonderful job with the girls that are on our team now. We didn’t have to work so hard with them on the basics with them as much as getting better, improving your strokes. That’s one big thing that’s not only going to help them this year, but in the future, too.”
De La Torre’s high hopes are for recent former Royster grads Dejah Colding, Paige Kueser and Rylee Smith.
The more talent the merrier, as the SEK in 2021 will boast some good girls tennis teams. Parsons didn’t lose a substantial amount of talent, while Independence continues to reload every year.
“We’ll see. We’re just going to do the best we can, and I’m proud of these ladies the way they worked this summer,” De La Torre continued. “You can just see it in some of our new players, too. I think our JV is going to do really well. A lot of it is because of their middle school experience for those three, but also the way they worked hard last year and this summer.”
Up next for Chanute’s tennis program is training in small groups through Friday, as that is the last day KSHSAA allows for summer high school practices. The first official day for the tennis program will be Aug. 16.
“They’re ready to compete and get on the road to State,” De La Torre said. “My goal is just for every single player to get better at the end of the season than they are at the beginning.”
