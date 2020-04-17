Three of Chanute High School’s top wrestlers have decided to take their talents to Neosho County Community College.
Parker Winder (160 pounds, 42-4), Logan McDonald (145, 38-10) and Brady McDonald (152, 38-11) have verbally committed to go down the street to wrestle under Panthers head coach Nick Nothern.
Winder, the No. 2 state-ranked wrestler in his class as well as a four-time state qualifier and a two-time state placer, said he chose NCCC because the school is close to home.
Winder was a key cog in leading the CHS team to a state title for the first time in school history. He said that will always be with him.
“One of the best things I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Winder said. “I am very thankful for the coaches we have and the time they committed to our team.”
For Logan McDonald, the No. 3 wrestler in the state, two-time state placer and four-time state qualifier believes in Nothern, one of the main reasons he chose the college.
“NCCC has a great coach that has done a lot of good things for their program in the past couple years and I know it’s a great place to do great things,” he said.
He, too, basks in the glory of winning a state title.
“It was awesome, something I’ll never forget,” Logan McDonald said. “The coaching staff was incredible, couldn’t have asked for better. The things (Andy) Albright did for me and the boys will help us in not only wrestling, but life in general.”
Brady McDonald, the No. 5 wrestler in the state, a three-time state placer and a four-time state qualifier, raved about the kind of competition at NCCC that can sharpen his talents even more.
“I really like the coaches and I know what they can do to help me and I know that there will be great practice partners to help me get better,” he said.
The championship will be etched in Brady McDonald’s head forever.
“It was by far the coolest and most exciting experience in my life,” he said. “And I’m so thankful for my coaches. They are one-of-a-kind coaches and would do anything to help me.”
Longtime championship-winning CHS coach Andy Albright said he was elated for his athletes.
“This is awesome for our wrestling family,” Albright said. “Our community still getting to watch these young men wrestle is very important to all of us. Coach Nothern started building relationships with the boys as soon as he stepped on campus. It’s exciting to see the three amigos stick together another few years. All three have high ceilings, so I am excited to see what NCCC can do with them. All three were very successful in the classroom and on the mat at CHS, so they should do well at NCCC. It’s an exciting time to be a member of the Panther wrestling team.”
NCCC placed seventh in the NJCAA West Central District Championship on Feb 22, while crowning one All-American at the NJCAA Tournament March 7 and five National Wrestling Coaches Association Scholar All-Americans.
