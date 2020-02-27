SEAN FRYE
Parsons Sun
SALINA — Cheyenne Harris, representing the Humboldt Cubs wrestling program for the final time as a senior, made history by competing in the inaugural KSHSAA Girls State Championship on Thursday in Salina.
Harris, who came into Thursday’s historic event with a 22-10 record, went 1-2 over three matches in the loaded 143-pound division.
“It meant everything to me,” Harris said. “Being the only girl from Humboldt for three-and-a-half years, it meant so much. My dad is so proud oaf me. My coaches are proud, teammates are proud. It’s a lifelong dream.”
Opening in the first round, Harris advanced to the quarterfinals with a pin of Sydney Boyle out of Trego Community.
“My first win of the day, I was in tears after,” Harris said. “After I saw the ref’s hand hit the mat, I busted into tears. I knew I had it. It was priceless.”
Once in the quarterfinals, Harris lost by fall to Olivia Crutchley — who finished the tournament with a fourth-place finish in the class — of Leavenworth.
Harris was then eliminated in the consolation bracket with a 5-4 decision loss to Autumn Perez of Dodge City.
Harris said she had a college scout in the stands looking at her in Salina and plans to continue her wrestling career at the collegiate level after graduation.
“I’m planning on going to college for wrestling,” Harris said. “I got an email the other day from Ottawa University and she was here today to watch me. So we’ll see how that works out. Hopefully that ends up being the plan.”
Strong season for Erie’s Ross ends with injury
SEAN FRYE
Parsons Sun
SALINA — A concussion suffered in Erie freshman Breanna Ross’ second match cut her stay at the inaugural KSHSAA Girls State Championship short on Thursday in Salina.
While an early exit is never what any wrestler or coach envisions when they arrive at state, Erie head coach Will Weber was quick to point out the significance of Ross’ accomplishment.
“She shocked herself getting here,” Webber said. “There were so many times this season where she didn’t think she’d get here. But getting here gives her confidence for the future. It stinks with how it ended, but this will feed her for next year.”
Ross’ first match came in the first round, where she lost by fall to Dache Island-Jones out of Manhattan.
“She got caught up in the headlights a little bit in that first match,” Webber said. “She didn’t know what to expect with these big, bright lights. There were plenty of opportunities for her to win that match. She just wasn’t in the right mindset to wrestle.”
In the consolation bracket, Ross suffered her concussion after being thrown to the mat against Destiny Avila of Garden City.
Ross came into Thursday’s first-ever girls state wrestling championship with a 30-9 record despite being in just her first year of high school.
“She’s grown as a person,” Webber said. “She wrestled for me in middle school a little bit, but she was scared to wrestle this year. But after winning a few matches, she started coming up to me to learn more. Now her confidence level is through the roof.”
