Neosho County Community College once again hired a new head soccer coach to lead its pack to a successful campaign.
NCCC’s board of trustees on Monday voted for the promotion of Nelson Landaverde, who was the NCCC assistant soccer coach since 2016. Landaverde was also a player for the Panthers in 2013 and 2014, as well as an All-American midfielder in 2014 — a year in which the Panthers won the KJCCC for just the second time in the program’s history.
“The reason why I took it is because I was the assistant and I got the opportunity, and I couldn’t turn it down,” Landaverde said. “Obviously I played here in 2013-2014, and then came back as an assistant. And then having a chance as the head coach. That was one of the dreams. I’m ready for the challenge.”
The opportunity for Landaverde, however, was unexpected, as in June, NCCC hired Jose Lopez as the new coach. But according to the NCCC August special board meeting agenda, the board of trustees “accepted the resignation of Jose Lopez, head Men and Women Soccer coach.” The agenda states “his resignation date is Aug. 31.”
Lopez was contacted, but the former NCCC coach didn’t respond. And NCCC employees aren’t permitted to discuss resignations. Landaverde said Lopez left for personal reasons.
“I’m not exactly sure what happened, I was going to come back as the assistant as well, but then Riann (Mullis), the AD, she called me and told me ‘I’m not sure what’s happening with Jose, it’s personal stuff,’ which I don’t want to ask him why and stuff like that, but she offered me the spot and I said, ‘yeah, I’ll take it,’ and that’s how I got to this point,” Landaverde noted.
Landaverde’s experience as an assistant coach alongside former NCCC head soccer coach Rafael Simmons, who is now a director of coaching in Tulsa for Tulsa Soccer Club, gives him confidence that he will be able to do the job well, he said.
“I think that has a lot to do with it, I have been here for three years, and I think I’m ready, ready for the challenge, and obviously as a coach, as an assistant coach, the goal is to one day be a head coach here and again, I just couldn’t turn the opportunity down,” Landaverde said.
Mullis thinks that having experience at NCCC as a former soccer player will help the Panthers become even more fruitful in the very near future.
“It’s always great to have alumni on our athletics staff, as they can bring their former experience as a student-athlete at NCCC and relate to our current student-athlete during their experience as a Panther,” Mullis said.“
Not only can Landaverde use his experience as a player, but his experience as an assistant coach makes the transition to the head coaching position even more seamless. When it was made known to NCCC soccer players that Lopez was no longer the coach and that the three-year assistant NCCC coach would take up the position, Landaverde made it a point to draw a little closer to each one of his players in an effort to establish a family culture ahead of the season.
Landaverde, though, is establishing a close-knit culture even though it isn’t set in stone that he will even be the head soccer coach after next year.
“So I’ll be the head coach right now, but just for the remainder of the year,” Landaverde said. “They’re going to hire an assistant right now, but I told the AD that I’ll see if I can coach next year. I just don’t know. I’ve been away from home too much, and I’ll just see how this year goes, and I’ll see if I come back or not. But for the rest of the year, I’ll be the head coach.”
After graduating from NCCC in 2014, the El Salvador and Arkansas native then transferred to Valparaiso University in Indiana — a Division 1 soccer school. And in 2016, he made his way back to NCCC as an assistant soccer coach.
