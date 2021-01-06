ROBERT MAGOBET
It’s been a long three weeks for Chanute High School’s basketball program thanks to winter break and COVID-19 and both varsity teams remain at 3-1 on the year. While the teams have been successful thus far, both coaches have some New Year’s resolutions for the rest of the 2020-21 season.
For the Lady Blue Comets, whose last win was a 58-45 throttling of Fort Scott on Dec. 15, it’s all about one word, which for all intents and purposes, is the same methodology supplementing the relative term of “resolution.” That word is “maximize,” a fitting term in a year in which COVID-19 cases have postponed and canceled sports, and caused many other obvious and serious issues across the nation and world.
Chanute girls basketball coach Dustin Fox explained the thinking behind the goal.
“That’s just kind of what we’re looking to do,” Fox said. “We’re just looking to maximize the potential that we have and make the most out of every day and every opportunity we have.”
Applying the word “maximize” to everyday life, Fox harped on the necessity to keep things moving no matter what is thrown the players’ way.
Chanute has done that to date. The Lady Blue Comets have won three of their first four games for the second straight year. Other wins over Caney Valley and Rose Hill have the team preparing for even more success.
Per Kansas State High School Activities Association rules, the team wasn’t able to practice as a unit during the break, though some players worked on their own time. The first official day to practice was Monday, and the team participated in all the typical basketball drills, including finishing at the rim and rebounding – two drills in which Fox has noticed some deficiencies.
Fox said his team looked motivated Monday.
“The girls came back and had great attitudes, great energy, are working hard, and we’re going to try to be as ready as we can be on a short turnaround for Friday,” he said.
Heading into the game Friday, the Lady Blue Comets will be missing two key players. This is not a surprise, as teams all year have had players in and out of the lineup due to positive COVID-19 cases or potential exposures. A Dec. 18 game versus Labette County was postponed due to COVID-19.
Unfortunately as expected, the peculiar developments of 2020 have carried into 2021.
“This year has been different than any other year, and the challenges this year has presented are definitely unique, but we’re just happy we get the opportunity to play,” Fox said. “We’re just trying to enjoy the moment and to make the best out of even the most challenging circumstances. And hopefully we’ll get the results that we want.”
The boys program is also 3-1, with the last win a 68-53 dismantling of Fort Scott on Dec. 18. It’s the best stretch for the Blue Comets since the 2018-19 season when they went to State.
Head boys coach Devon Crabtree said his team’s resolution is to simply improve.
“We just want to keep continuing to get better. That’s what we’re trying to do, is improve every day, find ways to get in the gym and practice, improve in the areas every day, and just not have any lapses – just kind of stay focused and locked in at all times,” Crabtree said.
The Blue Comets also returned to campus Monday to start getting back in basketball shape, listening and learning to instruction from their coach. Crabtree said the team has done a good job soaking everything in and preparing for an end-of-the-week game.
And like the girls program, there are players who will miss the game this week. Crabtree mentioned that these two players are ill, but not with COVID.
Both Chanute teams will gear up for Coffeyville (boys 0-2, girls 1-3) at home on Friday. The Lady Blue Comets will play at 6 pm, while the Blue Comets will take the court at 7:30 pm.
“Obviously we’re proud of the guys right now and they’ve done a good job,” Crabtree said. “...Something we always talk about and preach about is win your home games, and they’ve done a good job of that, so hopefully we can continue to just do that. We’ve just got to get better defensively every day and that’s what our goals are. We’re ready to play on Friday – we’re ready to get back into it for sure.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.