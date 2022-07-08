LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A car accident involving an intoxicated driver put a Kansas family in the ICU of a Louisville, Kentucky hospital Tuesday evening. Ava Jones was in town with her family for the Run 4 Roses AAU basketball tournament with the Wheat State Elite traveling team.
"We saw four people get hit by a car while on scooters," eyewitness Larissa Gilberto told WHAS-11 ABC Louisville after the accident.
Louisville Metro Police said Jones’s parents, Trey and Amy, remain in critical condition, while Jones is in serious condition, but stable. Davis’s younger brother was also treated for minor injuries.
“They tell us Ava will recover fully," Mary Jones, Ava's grandmother, told the Hutchinson News.
LMPD said a driver left the road, striking the family on the sidewalk just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening in the heart of downtown Louisville.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the Jones family, Michael Steele Empson Hurley, of Lexington, Indiana, was arrested by LMPD shortly after the accident.
Hurley admitted to taking hydrocodone before driving and said he was too sleepy to make the turn before hitting the family. The 33-year-old was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on four counts of first-degree assault, one count of driving under the influence and misdemeanor license to be in possession.
Wheat State Elite director Dylan Evans told WHAS-11 he had visited the family at the University of Louisville and Norton Children’s Hospitals Wednesday.
"It was the hardest experience of my life," Evans told WHAS-11. "Her grandmother in Kansas called me and asked me to go to the hospital. So that's what I did, went straight to the hospital. I was fortunate enough to be with them. Ava is one of a kind."
Davis, a 2022 3A All-State First Team selection, is entering her senior season at Nickerson High School in western Kansas. The 6’-2” forward is ranked 83rd in the ESPNW Top-100 and had announced plans to attend the University of Iowa just two days before the accident.
Davis averaged a double-double during her junior campaign, posting 20.8 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is currently investigating the incident and Hurley’s bond is set at $500,000. Hurley has entered a plea of not guilty for his next court appearance on July 14.
