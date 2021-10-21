JARED McMASTERS
In their final meet of the season, the Chanute Blue Comets volleyball team ended the season on a pair of high notes for Blue Comets fans.
Chanute throttled the Coffeyville Golden Tornado, 2-0 (25-11, 25-5), and overcame a rough second set to win, 2-1 (25-10, 14-25, 25-23), against an Independence Bulldogs team with a .500 record heading into last night’s SEK quad.
With those two wins, the Blue Comets finished the year 10-23 overall and 5-7 in SEK League play to take fourth in the League behind Labette County, Fort Scott and Pittsburg.
Coffeyville has struggled all season, only managing four wins in the process, and Chanute dispatched of the Golden Tornado like many other teams have this year.
Even after a slightly rocky start, Chanute still pulled ahead to a 16-8 lead in the first set before abruptly ending any shot at a Coffeyville comeback by closing the set on a 9-3 run.
The Blue Comets were nearly perfect in their second set against the Golden Tornado. After racing to a 7-0 lead, Chanute conceded four of the next 10 points due to a few off passes or serving errors. But the Blue Comets quickly extinguished those mistakes to blaze through the end of the set on a 12-1 run.
Heading into the second match of the night, Independence was slated to be a much tougher test for the Blue Comets.
Although the Bulldogs’ 3-7 SEK League record meant they looked up to Chanute in the standings, Independence boasted a stronger overall record of 17-17 ahead of Tuesday’s matches compared to the Blue Comets’ 8-23 mark.
Chanute hustled from the opening serve to prove that its squad had the potential to compete with the Bulldogs.
An ace from Kamri Naff gave the Blue Comets an early 4-1 lead that they never looked back from. A 5-1 scoring run from Chanute brought the lead to 15-8 before a timeout posed a threat to the Blue Comets’ growing momentum, but the pause didn’t halt them from scoring 10 of the set’s final 12 points for a win.
Independence rebounded in the second set by rallying from an 8-2 deficit to outscore Chanute 23-6 and dominate the majority of the middle frame.
But the Blue Comets didn’t let those struggles discourage them, and they responded by fending off the Bulldogs in a decisive third set. After falling behind 12-8, Chanute steadily chipped away at Independence’s lead throughout the final set and cut out self-inflicted errors at a crucial point late in the set to secure a second win.
Up Next
As the No. 15 seed in Class 4A East, the Blue Comets are set to rematch No. 18 Coffeyville in the play-in round of the Baldwin Sub-State on Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner of the play-in match will face No. 2 Baldwin.
