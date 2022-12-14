Three members of the Altoona-Midway football team have been selected as part of the All-State Six-Man Football Team announced by Sports in Kansas.
Representing the Jets on the all-state squad are seniors Brandon Johnson and Harley Lopeman, and junior Jacob Meigs. All three were tabbed as honorable mention selections to the elite team.
Six-man football was recognized for the first time during the 2022 season as a classification by the Kansas State High School Activities Association. However, this is the fourth year for Sports in Kansas to recognize all-state honorees for six-man teams.
“I am so proud and so happy for Brandon, Harley and Jacob to receive this recognition,” Altoona head coach Randy Almond said. “These three young men played with a lot of heart and determination. They never gave up and they left it all on the field every Friday night.”
“All three are leaders on and off the field. Brandon and Harley are seniors and will truly be missed and I count it a privilege to have been their coach,” Almond added. “As for Jacob, I am excited to see what he will be able to accomplish next year.”
Johnson, at defensive end, finished the season with 56 tackles, an average of 6.2 per game.
Lopeman finished with 14 touchdowns on the year, with four coming on kick returns. He also had three rushing scores and seven TD receptions.
Meigs also accounted for 14 TDs from his quarterback position, passing for eight scores and also rushing for six more. On defense, Meigs collected 62 tackles from his linebacker spot, an average of 6.7 per game.
“Those numbers don’t tell the whole story,” Almond said. “It’s too bad they don’t have a stat for leadership and heart.”
Altoona-Midway finished the 2022 football season with a 3-6 record, but lost their final two games by a total of just four points. Despite the pair of heartbreaking losses, the Jets posted three wins in a season for the first time since 2007, when Altoona-Midway finished 3-6 under head coach Vern Minor. They were also just short of posting the first postseason win for the school since a pair of playoff wins in 1992, when Eric Larson led the Jets to a 9-2 record.
Almond said all three young men are destined for success off the field as well.
“I am confident with the work ethic, drive and determination that these three boys have shown throughout the football season that there is nothing they can’t accomplish,” Almond said.
Cunningham High School, state champions in the first-ever 6-man KSHSAA playoff format, was highly represented on the all-state unit, with three players named to the first-team offense and two players tabbed first-team all-state defense.
Voting for the elite squads was done by media members across the state of Kansas and finalized by Chet Kuplen of Sports in Kansas and other members of the staff.
