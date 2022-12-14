Altoona Football - All-State Honors

Altoona-Midway senior Harley Lopeman, left, junior Jacob Meigs, center, and senior Brandon Johnson were honorable mention choices as part of the 2022 All-State Six-Man Football Team announced by Sports in Kansas.

 Jeff Almond | Contributed photo

Three members of the Altoona-Midway football team have been selected as part of the All-State Six-Man Football Team announced by Sports in Kansas.

Representing the Jets on the all-state squad are seniors Brandon Johnson and Harley Lopeman, and junior Jacob Meigs. All three were tabbed as honorable mention selections to the elite team.

