In the bottom of the fourth inning when Chanute Post 170 A was up 6-2 against Winfield last Sunday, Nathan Meisch was almost picked off at second. But an error to second by pitcher Austin Bryant in which the ball rolled out to center field led to Meisch stealing third base.
In the dugout, center fielder Ty Leedy said to catcher Bryan Jackett, “This is why wrestlers are better at popping up and running the bases.”
En route to third, Meisch hesitated while deciding whether to go back to second or to run to third.
In retrospect, the way Meisch ended up on third didn’t matter. He scored thanks to a Dax Axleson single, which also brought home Blake Atwood to make the score 8-2 before Chanute eventually won 10-2.
To Leedy and Jackett – two Chanute High School wrestlers who happen to be close friends – there is a reason why wrestlers are better at running bases. For Leedy, a Class 4A State champion, it’s all about the technique.
“Wrestlers are better base runners because they can get up quicker from sprawling and wrestling,” Leedy said. “From personal experience, wrestling helps me stay in a good low stance.
“Wrestlers see the movement a little bit better (and) I think because of having to be so close to someone seeing that movement. I think we’re a little more explosive, too, because we’re used to exploding out of positions that we’re usually in from wrestling.”
For Jackett, a Sub-State qualifier, it’s about how fast one can think about making a decision on the base path.
“We kind of joke around about our reaction time, because we have to react to different situations, so when the pitcher moves his leg, we can react more flexible to get around tags and stuff,” Jackett said.
This type of relationship and attention to detail have helped not only Post 170 A – Chanute is currently 12-4 heading into the Zone Tournament this Sunday – it has also helped Chanute High School.
“Me and Bryan are actually pretty close. We’ve been friends for a long time, and it just so happened to play out that we do all the same sports, and we end up seeing a lot of each other, so it just ended up pushing our friendship further,” Leedy said. “Being on a team together with him, it’s not really like we’re friends, but at that point, it’s kind of like you both are family. We’re just having fun with people you know that you really like to be around.”
Leedy and Jackett met each other in school in Chanute. They both have played competitive sports together on the same teams since at least fourth grade.
Leedy and Jackett’s friendship has grown to where they regularly play baseball outside with other Chanute friends away from organized practice.
During wrestling season, the two train together in CHS’ wrestling room well past official practice ending with head coach Andy Albright.
“We’re kind of family a little bit, because when we go through all these sports together, anything that good happens, we’re all happy about it, and then anything bad that happens, obviously we’re always going to try and pick that other person up,” Leedy said.
“Anytime we’re down on ourselves about plays and stuff, we usually find each other, and we encourage each other about all of our successes,” Jackett added.
One of those successes happened to be qualifying for State wrestling the last few years. For that feat, Albright has taken the State qualifiers fishing in Frontenac as a celebration.
The experience of the wrestlers sitting around and catching fish with each other has tightened up the sports buddies’ relationship even more, and history shows it portends great success.
It comes as no surprise that recently Jackett invited Leedy to participate in a backyard youth group kickball tournament. Playing on the same team once more, their squad went undefeated.
“Sharing life together helps everybody. You get close with someone and you’re comfortable around them, you have more fun together,” Jackett said.
