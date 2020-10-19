ROBERT MAGOBET
TOPEKA – The results from the Class 4A State Girls Tennis Tournament hosted at the Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka last Friday and Saturday were not what Chanute High School girls head tennis coach Mike De La Torre had hoped for. He pointed out some key moments for his State players, Kori Babcock and Aimee Maxton.
“The wins didn’t come for us as we had hoped, but we’re proud of Kori and Aimee for making it to the Class 4A State Girls Tennis Tournament,” De La Torre said. “Both ladies got a tough draw.”
The tough draw resulted in Babcock, a senior, losing to Wichita Collegiate player Emma Mantovani, 6-0 and 6-0. Babcock then lost to Buhler player Kacey Lehl, 9-5.
But there was a reason that Babcock fell short. Her first match was against the 2019 defending Class 4A champion, Mantovani, who is just a sophomore at Wichita Collegiate High.
Babcock did win three games, but ultimately lost the match.
Eventually, she was eliminated from the tournament by losing her second match to Lehl, a junior at Buhler, on the consolation side of the bracket.
“Mantovani is such a great player, it was tough for Kori to get her game going,” De La Torre said. “So proud of Kori.”
It was tough for Babcock, De La Torre said, because Mantovani’s strong groundstrokes put Babcock on the defense most of the match, hitting many winners. De La Torre said she struggled through her second match with her forehand mostly. The match could have gone either way, but Lehl is a steady, consistent player, and was just too much for Babcock.
The loss cemented Babcock’s career as a Lady Blue Comet tennis player with an overall record of 55 wins and 29 losses and three consecutive trips to State.
Maxton also endured a bad draw. Maxton’s first-round opponent was the No. 1 overall seed in singles, Isabella Sebits, a sophomore from Wichita Trinity High School. Sebits and Mantovani would end up in the championship match in singles, with Sebits winning the State Championship.
De La Torre noted very few errors from Maxton, but Sebits won the match, 6-0 and 6-0, from her strong groundstrokes and serve, which put the junior in the consolation side of the bracket, where she lost to Mariel Allen of Bishop Miege, 9-4.
“The match was actually closer than the score indicates,” De La Torre said. “Aimee played hard, again, making few errors, giving 100 percent again, but unfortunately, fell a little short.”
While Maxton took some bumps in State, she will learn from those experiences and hopes to return next year. It is quite noticeable that Maxton’s overall game is improving, including her groundstrokes and her serve.
Maxton also reflected back on her play.
“I had really good placement during my games and my serves were pretty good when they went in,” Maxton said. “It was a really awesome experience to be able to play in State and the location was really cool. I hope next year I will be able to go again.”
As for the retired educator and coach, De La Torre continued to marvel about the exemplary efforts of Maxton and Babcock. Both players played with 100 percent effort throughout their matches, representing the team and CHS in great fashion.
But to even be there was a feat in and of itself. In the spring of 2020, the Kansas State High School Activities Association canceled sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization in the summer would go on to allow fall sports to continue as long as school districts were adhering to state and local health guidelines.
De La Torre said he was grateful to even play given the circumstances.
“I am so thankful we were able to complete this season,” he said. “KSHSAA and our USD 413 board and administration did a fantastic job during this pandemic, setting rules and protocol that enabled that to happen.”
And with that, the season is over, but the future looks bright. Chanute loses Babcock, CHS’ only senior, and the team will miss her. But the remaining five of Chanute’s top six tennis players will return, including Maxton.
“And our JV team had a great season,” De La Torre added. “I’m also excited that next year we will have players from Royster Middle School, who were members of the first Royster Middle School tennis team in their history.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.