FORT SCOTT — The Chanute Sharks battled the final Tri-State Swim Conference meet of the regular season in Fort Scott over the weekend. The Sharks won seven events and posted 26 personal-best finishes on the weekend.
Up Next
With the regular season finished, the Sharks now have a rigorous postseason schedule ahead. The first postseason event is set for this Saturday, July 15, when the Sharks take on the Southeast Kansas League Championships at Iola. A total of 40 girls and 39 boys are registered in over 500 events.
Results
Boys 25 Free 6u: 1st - Seibel, Weston 31.51*; 2 Aikins, Conor 33.62*
Girls 25 Free 8u: 1st - Murry, Sutton 17.18*
Girls 50 Free 10u: 9th - Seibel, Becca 54.00
Girls 50 Free 11-12: 3rd - Seibel, Madison 32.67*
Boys 25 Back 6u: 1st - Seibel, Weston 37.97*; 2nd - Aikins, Conor 38.46*
Girls 25 Back 8u: 1st - Murry, Sutton 21.31*
Girls 50 Back 10u: 6th - Seibel, Becca 1:04.08*
Girls 50 Back 11-12: 4th - Seibel, Madison 44.29*
Girls 100 IM 8u: 1st - Murry, Sutton 1:55.21*
Girls 100 IM 10u: 5th - Seibel, Becca 2:12.28*
Girls 100 IM 11-12: 4th - Seibel, Madison 1:30.72
Boys 25 Fly 8u: 1st - VanHouden, Fletcher 30.93*
Girls 25 Fly 8u: 1st Nothern, Stella 23.68*
Girls 50 Fly 11-12: 2nd - Seibel, Madison 35.06*
Boys 50 Free 8u: 2nd - VanHouden, Fletcher 43.47*
Girls 50 Free 8u: 2nd - Nothern, Stella 50.55*; 6th - VanHouden, Saffron 1:01.56*
Boys 100 Free 10u: 2nd - VanHouden, Ward 1:25.48*; 8th - Sheerer, Liam 2:06.80*
Girls 100 Free 10u: 8th - Seibel, Becca 1:58.39*
Girls 100 Free 11-12: 3rd - Seibel, Madison 1:14.72*
Girls 25 Breast 8u: 2nd - Nothern, Stella 31.82*
Girls 25 Breast 6u: 2nd - Sheerer, Lark 44.46*
Boys 50 Breast 10u: 3rd - Liam Sheerer 1:04.68*; 4th - Ward VanHouden 1:05.41*
Girls 50 Breast 11-12: 7th - Seibel, Madison 53.74*
* - denotes personal-best performance
