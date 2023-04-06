2022 Boston Marathon - AP

Runners approach the finish line of the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston.

 Charles Krupa | Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts gambling regulators on Thursday denied a request to allow legal betting on this year’s Boston Marathon, citing concerns by the race’s organizers.

All four members of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission who participated in the online meeting voted against the request by DraftKings.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments