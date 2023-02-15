Chanute Powerlifting @ Iola 2.11.23
Contributed photo

IOLA — The Chanute Blue Comets took on a powerlifting meet in Iola on Saturday.

The Chanute boys — made up of 11 total lifters — came in second place behind Iola, who boasted 35 lifters. The Blue Comets trailed the Mustangs by just three points at the end of the meet.

