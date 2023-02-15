IOLA — The Chanute Blue Comets took on a powerlifting meet in Iola on Saturday.
The Chanute boys — made up of 11 total lifters — came in second place behind Iola, who boasted 35 lifters. The Blue Comets trailed the Mustangs by just three points at the end of the meet.
Ethan Cranor (165 pounds) once again swept the competition, finishing first in his class. Christian Hare (123 pounds) also placed first in all three lifts, while Chance Sheets (114 pounds) also finished first in his weight class.
Zander Small (114 pounds), Kawlyn Lewis (132 pounds), Kash Fitzmaurice (181 pounds) and Landon Oliver (PWT) all finished runner-up in their class.
The Chanute girls came in fourth place out of the 12 schools present.
Brooklyn Espe (105 pounds) joined Cranor and Hare in taking first in all three lifts.
Avery Dean (132 pounds) finished runner-up, having topped the charts in the clean.
Up Next
Chanute now takes two weeks off and will return to action in Wellington on March 4 for the 4A Powerlifting Tournament.
Results
Boys
114: 1st - Chance Sheets (2nd bench, 2nd clean, 1st squat) 2nd - Zander Small (1st bench, 1st clean, 2nd squat)
123: 1st - Christian Hare (1st bench, 1st clean, 1st squat)
132: 2nd - Kawlyn Lewis (2nd bench, 3rd clean, 3rd squat)
156: 7th - Brady Adams (3rd bench, 4th clean, DNP squat)
165: 1st - Ethan Cranor (1st bench, 1st clean, 1st squat) 8th - Kayl Allen (8th bench, 10th squat, 5th clean)
173: 1st - Taven Dewey (3rd bench, 1st clean, 1st squat)
181: 2nd - Kash Fitzmaurice (2nd bench, 3rd clean, 5th squat)
198: 3rd - Canton Fitzmaurice (2nd bench, 5th clean, 5th squat)
PWT: 2nd - Landon Oliver (2nd bench, 1st clean, 5th squat)
Women
105: 1st - Brooklyn Espe (1st bench, 1st clean, 1st squat)
123: 5th - Mattison Morgan (5th bench, 4th clean, 6th squat)
132: 2nd - Avery Dean (2nd bench, 1st clean, 2nd squat)
156: 3rd - Jayla Dunivan (3rd bench, 3rd clean, 3rd squat)
PWT: 3rd - Emalie Whitcomb (3rd bench, 5th clean, 3rd squat) 4th - Rhylee Thompson (2nd bench, 3rd clean, 5th squat) 5th - Haley Hindman (5th bench, 5th clean, 2nd squat)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.