ROBERT MAGOBET
FORT SCOTT – Chanute High School looked primed to win their sixth game of the season late in the fourth quarter, but a few mishaps propelled Fort Scott to win just their third game of the year.
CHS lost to Fort Scott 51-43 Tuesday night at Fort Scott High School. This is Fort Scott’s third win a row over Chanute dating back to last year.
Tye Coombs, who started this game instead of coming off the bench as he has the last few contests, scored a game-high 14 points and three steals. Ty Bowman scored 12 and grabbed four rebounds.
Chanute had a 35-32 lead at the start of the fourth quarter thanks to an 11-4 run late in the third quarter. Garrett Almond drove deep in the paint and dished it out to Kam Koester for a 3 to make the score 27-26 late in the third. On the next offensive possession, Almond again drove deep in the paint and found Coombs for a 3. Coombs then hit a layup before Almond executed an old-fashioned three-point play after hitting a layup.
Fort Scott’s Gavin Pytlowany looked like he traveled just before attempting a 3, which he made in the waning seconds of the third quarter. This put the game at 35-32 and seemed to change the momentum.
“I think they just did a good job of executing down the stretch and we just did a poor job,” head coach Devon Crabtree said. “I didn’t have the guys ready at the time. I should’ve did something to get them a little more prepared to fight back with their run. We just weren’t able to do it.”
Fort Scott used a 19-6 run to close out the game in the fourth quarter. The run started after Chanute turned the ball over and Drew Rhoades capitalized by scoring a layup, putting the score at 35-34 Chanute.
Pytlowany then executed an and-one layup, and with his made free throw, the Tigers went up 41-35.
From that point on, it was an uphill battle for Chanute. CHS, however, did an exceptional job in staying with Fort Scott early on with defense and getting good looks down low, and even catapulted into a lead late. But it wasn’t meant to be.
Pytlowany produced a team-high 13 points for Fort Scott.
Briley Peavy didn’t play for the second straight game due to a coach’s decision.
“We hold our standards high, and he just hadn’t been able to come to these last two games,” Crabtree said after the game.
Chanute (5-8) will next play Labette County (3-11) on the road Friday.
Scores:
BOYS:
Caney Valley 82, Bluestem 39
Erie 61, Cherryvale 60, OT
Eureka 72, Humboldt 47
Fort Scott 51, Chanute 43
Fredonia 65, Neodesha 40
Galena 46, Girard 36
Iola 74, Santa Fe Trail 64
Uniontown 57, Chetopa 23
GIRLS:
Chanute 58, Fort Scott 28
Cherryvale 53, Erie 37
Columbus 42, Riverton 20
Eureka 49, Humboldt 34
Frontenac 76, Parsons 40
Galena 40, Girard 38
Neodesha 46, Fredonia 40
Uniontown 54, Chetopa 35
