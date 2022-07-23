The votes are in, and the people have spoken! Members of the media, special alumni and community members voted on the 2021-22 Chanute Tribune Sports Awards this week, and the votes have been tallied.
Winners for all seven categories have been finalized; High School Boys Athlete of the Year, High School Girls Athlete of the Year, High School Boys Coach of the Year, High School Girls Coach of the Year, Neosho County Male Athlete of the Year, Neosho County Female Athlete of the Year and Neosho County Coach of the Year.
High School Boys Athlete of the Year
Rawley Chard, junior, Chanute
Soccer, Track & Field
Chanute High School junior Rawley Chard brings home his second-straight selection as the Tribune’s High School Boys Athlete of the Year.
“It’s an honor being picked two years in a row,” Chard said. “I’m coming back for that third year.”
During the fall, Chard was a starting striker for the Blue Comet soccer squad, grabbing eight goals and five assists on the season.
The highlight of the year for Chard was his dominance at the KSHSAA State Track and Field Championships in May.
After sitting out the Southeast Kansas League Championships due to suffering a right hamstring injury the week prior, Chard proceeded to ghost the competition during the regional meet. Chard brought home Regional titles in the 100m (10.77), 200m (21.85), 400m (51.05) and 4x100m Relay (42.99), winning each race by a second or more.
Chard did not stop there, as the Blue Comet sprinter went on to claim four gold medals at the state meet, the lone athlete in the state to do so this season, and possibly the only athlete to ever do so in 4A.
Chard posted times of 10.68 in the 100m, 23.11 in the 200m, 49.32 in the 400m and 43.04 in the 4x100m Relay.
Chard now holds the Chanute High School Track and Field records in all four of his events.
Vote Breakdown: Rawley Chard 55.8% Ty Leedy 25.0% Kolten LaCrone 11.7% Drew Wilhite 7.5%
High School Girls Athlete of the Year
Grace Thompson, junior, Chanute
Tennis, Wrestling, Softball
After not being nominated for the award a year ago, Chanute High School junior Grace Thompson was pleasantly surprised by being selected as the Tribune’s High School Girls Athlete of the Year.
“Coming into my junior year, I didn’t expect this,” Thompson said. “I feel honored, and almost respected, because it kinda shows the hard work you put in.”
Thompson’s selection comes thanks to being a year-round, triple-threat athlete.
During the fall, Thompson went 29-11 with her doubles partner, Tyra Bogle, en route to a 10th place finish at the KSHSAA 4A Girls Tennis Championships.
Coming inside for the winter, Thompson claimed an SEK title on her way to a KSHSAA 4-1A Girls Wrestling Championships qualification in February.
Thompson rounded out her year by helping the softball team to their first Southeast Kansas League title since 1995, while hitting for a .431/.507/.662 slash line. The catcher was also named First Team All-SEK and an All-State honorable mention
While she tends to focus on softball, Thompson also realizes the importance of being a multi-sport athlete.
“If you’re playing other sports, you’re continually practicing and building your skills as an athlete, because every single sport has an athletic stance,” Thompson said. “For me, it’s also about not getting burnt out.”
Vote Breakdown: Grace Thompson 49.2% Brinly Bancroft 44.1% Josey Harris 4.2% Breanna Ross 2.5%
High School Boys Coach of the Year
Clete Frazell, Chanute
Football
Chanute High School head football coach Clete Frazell lands in the spotlight in this year’s Chanute Tribune Sports Awards as the High School Boys Coach of the Year.
Frazell led the Blue Comets to a Southeast Kansas League title, and was subsequently named SEK Coach of the Year.
“It always feels good to be recognized for the hard work we do as teachers and coaches,” Frazell said. “We are blessed to have so many great coaches that sincerely care about their athletes at CHS.”
After a tough season-opening loss to Circle, Frazell led the Blue Comets to eight straight wins on the gridiron. That stretch included four shutout wins over the Ulysses Tigers (48-0), the Independence Bulldogs (44-0), the Fort Scott Tigers (41-0) and the Labette County Grizzlies (56-0).
In his third season at the helm of the program, and 15th year with the Comets in total, Frazell coached his players to 18 All-SEK selections, including offensive MVP Ty Leedy and the defensive MVP Kolten LaCrone.
While he was thankful for the honor, Frazell was quick to shout out his fellow teachers and coaches.
“I appreciate the recognition, but I also know and see the incredible work that the other coaches in our program and school do to help the kids,” Frazell said.
Frazell has now amassed a 20-8 overall record as Chanute’s head coach.
Voting Breakdown: Clete Frazell 52.5% Andy Albright 23.3% Matt Kmiec 21.7% Nick Pfeifer 2.5%
High School Girls Coach of the Year
Beth Jackett, Chanute
Softball
In just her fourth year with the Chanute High School softball program, head coach Beth Jacket led the Blue Comets to one of the best seasons in school history.
“Coaching softball in Chanute has been a great opportunity,” Jackett said. “I am honored to be recognized from the community, but the honor truly goes to my girls and coaching staff. We can’t do what we do without the commitment and unity of all involved.
Jackett and company entered the season with a chip on their shoulder, after coming in runner-up in the league a year prior. With the motto of ‘Get on the Wall’ engrained in their mind, the team put together a 16-6 record to secure a share of the Southeast Kansas League title, the team’s first banner since 1995.
“They knew everything wasn’t just going to be given to them, that they had to work hard every day and put their mindset to it,” Jackett said.
Though Chanute tied with Pittsburg for the League, Jackett was selected by her fellow coaches as the SEK Coach of the Year over the Purple Dragons’ A.J. Terry.
Five of Jackett’s players were given All-SEK recognition, three to the First Team and two to the Second Team. Her team also had two players named in the 4A All-State teams.
Jackett has amassed a record of 42-24 as a softball coach.
Voting Breakdown: Beth Jackett 45.0% Nick Nothern 38.3% Calea Augustin 8.4% Brad Piley 8.3%
Neosho County Male Athlete of the Year
Micah Jones
Men's Basketball
Hailing from Durham, North Carolina, Micah Jones was selected as the Tribune’s NCCC Male Athlete of the Year.
Jones led the Neosho County men’s basketball team in scoring with 18.0 points per game on 36.3% 3-point shooting, while adding an average of 4.8 rebound and 2.3 assists per contest.
The freshman point guard was selected to the All-KJCCC Division II First Team, while also receiving Conference Freshman of the Year honors.
Jones posted 23 games in double-digit scoring, with a season-high 38 points against North Arkansas in November. Jones also scored 33 points against Highland and 32 points against Bethel College.
Voting Breakdown: Micah Jones 35.4% Logan Allen 33.1% Tysaac Noland 22.1% Billy Kiprono 8.4%
Neosho County Female Athlete of the Year
Olivia Cummings
Softball
Holding down the circle as the main weapon for the Panther softball team, Olivia Cummings was voted the Tribune’s NCCC Female Athlete of the Year.
“She was a huge part of our program,” NCCC head coach Kim Alexander said. “She came in her freshman year, learned a little bit, then really bloomed during her sophomore year.”
The right-handed Cummings put together a 1.895 ERA and a WHIP of 1.150 in 26 appearances with the rock this season. The Pryor, Oklahoma native also grabbed 115 strikeouts while giving up just 36 earned runs across 133 innings pitched.
Cummings also earned a First Team All-KJCCC selection for her work in the battery.
Voting Breakdown: Olivia Cummings 36.5% Sarah Hunt 35.1% Hannah Brisco 16.6% Hannah Duin 11.8%
Neosho County Coach of the Year
J.J. Davis
Women's Basketball
Leading his team to the best season in program history, women’s basketball head coach J.J. Davis was selected as the Tribune’s NCCC Coach of the Year.
“Not a lot of people believed in us after our COVID season,” Davis said. “I am truly blessed to be nominated, and then being chosen is truly humbling.”
Davis coached Sarah Hunt to an All-KJCCC First Team selection, leading the conference in multiple stat categories while breaking numerous team records.
“All of this wouldn’t be possible without the community, booster parents, players, my coaches and training staff and my wife and family.”
Davis is just two wins away from eclipsing 100 in his career.
Voting Breakdown: J.J. Davis 70.0% Kim Alexander 19.2% Matt Hansen 10.8%
