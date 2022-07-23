2021-22 Sports Award Banner

The votes are in, and the people have spoken! Members of the media, special alumni and community members voted on the 2021-22 Chanute Tribune Sports Awards this week, and the votes have been tallied.

Winners for all seven categories have been finalized; High School Boys Athlete of the Year, High School Girls Athlete of the Year, High School Boys Coach of the Year, High School Girls Coach of the Year, Neosho County Male Athlete of the Year, Neosho County Female Athlete of the Year and Neosho County Coach of the Year.

Eyeing a repeat

Chanute junior Rawley Chard will look to defend his 4A Boys 200m Dash state title today, as Chard qualified for the finals with a 22.82-second mark at the KSHSAA Track and Field Championships in Wichita. 
Chanute SOFT vs. Iola - Grace Thompson

Junior catcher Grace Thompson celebrates an inning-ended strikeout during a game against Iola on March 25, 2022.
CYFC Camp 22 - Clete Frazell

Blue Comet football head coach Clete Frazell walks across the Chanute High School football field during the Chanute Youth Football Club annual summer camp on July 20, 2022.
Chanute SOFT vs. Pittsburg - Beth Jackett

Chanute head coach Beth Jackett directs traffic from the third base coaches box during a game against the Pittsburg Purple Dragons on April 6, 2022. Jackett was named SEK Coach of the Year.
NCCC v Highland MBB 2.7.22 - Micah Jones

Neosho County sophomore guard Micah Jones drives the lane with a defender in tow during a game against Highland on Feb. 7, 2022.
NCCC SOFT - Olivia Cummings

Sophomore Olivia Cummings delivers a pitch during a game against Highland on March 17, 2022.
NCCC v KCKCC WBB 2.16.22 - JJ Davis

Neosho County women's basketball head coach J.J. Davis directs traffic from the sideline during a game against Kansas City Kansas CC on Feb. 16, 2022.

