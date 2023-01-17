Chanute MBB vs Independence 1.13.23 - Parker Henson

Chanute senior Parker Henson (31) puts up a 3-point shot during Friday's overtime win against Independence.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

The Chanute Blue Comets got back in the win column with a 57-51 overtime victory over the Independence Bulldogs here Friday. The win moves Chanute to 5-2 overall, and 3-2 in Southeast Kansas League play.

“We lost a close one Tuesday that we felt like we should have won,” Chanute head coach Devon Crabtree said. “I think it was obvious for us as a team that we're showing some improvement. So I'm really excited about it.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments