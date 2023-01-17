The Chanute Blue Comets got back in the win column with a 57-51 overtime victory over the Independence Bulldogs here Friday. The win moves Chanute to 5-2 overall, and 3-2 in Southeast Kansas League play.
“We lost a close one Tuesday that we felt like we should have won,” Chanute head coach Devon Crabtree said. “I think it was obvious for us as a team that we're showing some improvement. So I'm really excited about it.”
The home team went to work early, sprinting to a 10-0 run in the first three minutes. The Bulldogs responded with an 11-3 run, but Chanute capped off the first quarter with a pair of triples and a 21-11 lead
Helping build that early lead was senior Parker Henson, who dropped in four straight 3s.
“I'm just excited for him because of all the work he's put in over the last four years,” Crabtree said. “He's worked on his game so much and turned himself into a really good shooter. I knew there were going to be some games he's going to do that and get loose, and fortunately for us he was able to do that tonight.”
Henson finished the night with 20 points and a pair of rebounds.
The Blue Comets were moving the ball quickly and smoothly early on, recording assists on 5-of-7 made shots in the first quarter.
Part of the game plan coming into the night was to shut down Independence’s Easton Ewing. The 6-foot-7, all-state center was held to just four points in the first half, but exploded for nine in the third quarter. A buzzer-beating 3 put the Bulldogs down just five heading into the final frame.
“We knew Easton was going to score. It's incredibly difficult to keep him from doing what he does,” Crabtree said. “I thought we did a good job for the most part, even as he got going.”
The Bulldogs then fought to a two-point deficit with less than a minute to play. Junior Kaiden Seamster hit the deck to secure a rebound following a missed Independence shot, and junior Lars Koester was intentionally fouled with 30 seconds on the clock during the ensuing inbounds play.
Koester failed to convert on the first shot of his 1-and-1, and Ewing got back to put up a shot before being fouled with 11 seconds to go. Ewing completed the three-point play to put the Bulldogs up by the slimmest of margins.
Koester brought the ball across halfcourt before calling timeout, then got it back again with eight seconds to play on the inbound. Koester surveyed the court, drove down the right side of the lane and dumped across the paint to sophomore Elliot Stephenson, who drew a foul.
“He's done such a good job of being a pass-first guy and really trying to get other guys going,” Crabtree said of Koester, who had three assists on the night. “He's just doing such a good job of finding guys and taking that role and running with it, and it just makes us so much better.”
Stephenson missed the first one from the charity stripe, but tied things up with his second shot. With less than a second on the clock, Independence was unable to get a shot off before the buzzer.
Chanute kept the momentum rolling into the extra four minutes. During a fastbreak, Seamster dished cross-court to Henson. Another swish from deep put the Blue Comets up three, bringing down the roof inside Ralph Miller Gymnasium.
“It felt amazing. I knew Ewing would be on me and he likes to sit in the paint, so we ran a few plays (for that) and they were just going in,” Henson said. “The one at the end felt great. I was missing in the fourth quarter, and it felt great to put us up three in overtime.”
Shots were not falling for Independence in the extra time, and Chanute drained 6-of-6 free throws to ice the matchup.
Koester finished the evening with 13 points, four rebounds and a pair of steals, while Seamster came in just behind him with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Stephenson went full journeyman once again, posting nine points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals.
“That's what we expect out of him, his athleticism, speed and how hard he plays,” Crabtree said.
Chanute was without junior Rhett Smith (injury) and sophomore Jalen Duncan (illness) for the night, giving way for Wheeler, sophomore Landon Billby and freshman Kris Harding to hit the court for their first significant varsity time.
“We knew we were going to be short and needed some guys to get some blows. They just came in and gave us great minutes, and it's awesome to see that,” Crabtree said.
Wheeler posted a single point from the free throw line, while Harding had two rebounds, a steal and an assist.
Ewing finished with 20 points on the night for the Bulldogs, while Jimmy Unruh had nine and Jamason Jarnagin tallied seven.
Around the SEK
Coffeyville grabbed a home win over Fort Scott by a score of 55-43 on Friday, while Pittsburg ran away with a 61-22 win against Labette County in front of their home crowd.
Up Next
Next up for Chanute is the lauded Ralph Miller Classic. The Blue Comets are set to take on defending state champion Bishop Miege Stags (5-2) in the first round on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 8:15 pm.
“We're going to go out, play our game, battle and just do the things that we do and enjoy it,” Crabtree said. “Not many 4A schools are going to (play Bishop Miege) until the state tournament. So for us, the opportunity to play a school at that caliber is exciting.“
Box Score
Independence: 11 10 16 11 3 — 51
Chanute: 21 10 11 4 11 — 57
Scoring
Independence: Easton Ewing 20, Jimmy Unruh 9, Jamason Jarnagin 7, Camdon Julian 6, Hayden Smith 6, Lucas Smith 3
Chanute: Parker Henson 20, Lars Koester 13, Kaiden Seamster 12, Elliot Stephenson 9, Parker Manly 2, Cohwen Wheeler 1
League Standings
Pittsburg (5-1, 7-2)
Labette County (4-1, 5-4)
Chanute (3-2, 5-2)
Parsons (3-2, 3-6)
Coffeyville (2-3, 4-4)
Independence (1-4, 3-6)
Fort Scott (0-5, 3-6)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.