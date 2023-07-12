NFHS Rule Changes

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning next year, pitchers in high school softball will be allowed to disengage both feet from the playing surface if the pivot foot is not replanted prior to the delivery of the pitch. Previously, the pivot foot was required to remain in contact with the ground.

A modification to Rule 6-1-2c of the NFHS Softball Rules Book headlined a set of seven rules changes. Beginning next year, pitchers in high school softball will be allowed to disengage both feet from the playing surface if the pivot foot is not replanted prior to the delivery of the pitch.

This modification to Rule 6-1-2c of the National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS) Softball Rules Book headlined a set of seven rules changes recommended by the NFHS Softball Rules Committee at its June 11-13 meeting. All changes were subsequently approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.

