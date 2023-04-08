FREDONIA — The Humboldt Cubs remained undefeated by sweeping the Fredonia Yellowjackets in a pair of Tri-Valley League baseball games on Thursday.
Sophomore RHP Logan Page (3-0) took the win on the mound in game one, tallying a season-high 11 strikeouts.
“Logan did a great job mixing pitches and keeping their hitters off balance,” Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said. “Our defense played really well behind him too. We only put up three runs but we really had some tough luck with hard got balls right at their defense.”
Sophomore RHP Kyler Isbell took the win in game two, notching five Ks in six innings.
“We finally got some balls to drop in the second game and took advantage of some errors to maintain a comfortable lead throughout,” Miller said. “Kyler struggled with his command early but really settled in late and held their offense down.”
Up Next
Humboldt (8-0) is now set to face-off with the Eureka Tornadoes (1-5) in a road matchup on Tuesday.
Game 1
Humboldt: 000 100 2 - 3 9 0
Fredonia: 000 100 1 - 2 7 0
Notes: Sam Hull 2 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Blake Ellis 2 H, 1 RBI; Logan Page 1 H, 1 R; Colden Cook 1 H; Jacob Harrington 1 H; Brody Gunderman 1 H; Cole Mathes 1 H, 1 R; Logan Page W (3-0) 7.0 IP, 1 ER, 7 H, 11 K, 3 BB
Game 2
Humboldt: 202 201 1 - 8 12 1
Fredonia: 011 000 1 - 3 6 8
Notes: Sam Hull 2 H, 1 R; Blake Ellis 1 H, 2 R; Trey Sommer 1 H, 1 R, 1 SB; Logan Page 2 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Colden Cook 2 H, 1 R, 2 RBI; Jacob Harrington 2 H; Brody Gunderman 1 H, 2 RBI, 1 SB; Cole Mathes 1 H; Kyler Isbell W (1-0) 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 5 H, 5 K, 4 BB; Sam Hull 1.0 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 2 K, 1 BB
