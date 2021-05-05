Chanute baseball was supposed to travel to Independence Tuesday, but ended up playing on their home turf. The Blue Comets swept the Bulldogs in two games at Santa Fe Park.
Theoretically, the Blue Comets were the away team, but they used the home-field advantage to beat Indy 14-3 in Game 1. With 15 hits for the team, third baseman Brax Peter was 2 for 4 with two doubles and four RBI, designated hitter Aaron Robertson hit 3 for 4 with two RBI, second baseman Carter Coombs had a 1-for-4 day with a three-run triple, right fielder Caden Schwegman went 2 for 4 with an RBI, pitcher and shortstop Kam Koester had a 2-for-5 day with two doubles, shortstop Rhett Smith batted 1 for 4 with two RBI, first baseman Larson Koester was 1 for 3 with an RBI, left fielder Blake Atwood was 1 for 3 with an RBI, Tyson Lucas hit 1 for 1, and center fielder Ty Leedy hit 1-for-2.
Starting pitcher Kam Koester went 6 innings and struck out six, walked one, and allowed three earned runs and five hits. Reliever Parker Manly pitched 1 inning, and didn’t allow any earned runs or hits.
"It's just good to come back out and play a clean game again. We still made a few mistakes, but by and large, we took advantage of what we were given, and the offense broke out in a big way," CHS head coach Kurt Sizemore said.
Chanute registered seven runs on six hits in the top of the first. Robertson had an RBI single and brought home Rhett Smith, who had walked; Peter reached on an error, scoring Kam Koester, who doubled in the inning; Coombs tripled on a line drive to left, scoring Larson Koester, Robertson, and Peter; Atwood bunted, officially singling and scoring Coombs; and the final run of the inning was thanks to Rhett Smith's RBI single, bringing home Atwood.
Kam Koester threw a scoreless inning in the first, leading to Peter doubling and scoring Schwegman in the top of the second. He then threw another scoreless inning, forcing a fly-out, a fielder's choice play, and a strikeout.
In the top of the third, Peter doubled on a line drive to right, which scored Larson Koester, making the score 10-0 with the game well in hand for Chanute.
Kam Koester gave up an RBI single to Indy's Cooper Smith and a two-run double to Ryan Leiker, which made the score 10-3 Chanute.
The Blue Comets responded with a Robertson sac bunt that brought home Rhett Smith and a Schwegman RBI single that tallied another run for Chanute, improving the score to 12-3.
Chanute's starting pitcher regrouped, throwing two straight scoreless innings. CHS would tack on two more runs in the seventh after Rhett Smith grounded out, but scored Atwood, and Larson Koester singled and brought home his brother Kam.
Game 2
Chanute also dominated Indy in Game 2, this time by a score of 12-2.
On an eight-hit day, shortstop Kam Koester was 4 for 4 with three doubles and four RBI; Schwegman went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI; Robertson hit 1 for 3 with a ribbie; and Rhett Smith had a 1-for-2 outing with an RBI.
Starting pitcher Atwood went a complete 6 innings, striking out seven, walking three, and allowing two earned runs and five hits in six innings.
The game was all tied at 1, until the top of the fifth when Leedy scored on an error and Koester doubled on a line drive to left, bringing home Smith, making the score 3-1. Chanute scored two more runs on one hit in the inning.
Chanute in the top of the sixth scored seven runs on three hits. Koester and Schwegman hit two-run doubles in the inning to help put the score to 12-1 at that point.
Atwood, who pitches a fastball and a curveball, shut the door in the sixth.
"I think I was a little wild on my fastball at first, but then I ended up getting that under control," Atwood said. "But my off-speed and curveball was working really well and it was working well since Girard, and it's just kept on going on to this game."
Chanute (10-7, 8-1) will play Coffeyville (1-13, 1-9) in a doubleheader on the road today at 4:30 pm.
