After a few minutes of a defensive struggle, Kori Babcock dribbled down the court and sunk a 3 to give the Chanute Lady Blue Comets the first points of the game. Tyra Bogle stroked another 3 for Chanute early in the first, giving the hometown team a quick 6-0 lead. That run started a 49-37 victory for the Lady Blue Comets over the Caney Valley Lady Bullpups in the first basketball game of the year at Chanute High School on Tuesday evening – one with no parents or fans due to COVID-19.
Chanute’s decorated senior, Babcock, who last week signed with Neosho County Community College to play basketball, scored 25 with four 3s, registered six rebounds, five steals and seven assists. Senior forward Mattilyn Cranor put up seven points, with seven rebounds, three assists and four blocked shots. Senior guard Brianna Waggoner notched six points, two steals and three assists.
Babcock noted how the team, and she as an individual, faired in the first ballgame of the year.
“I think we did OK. I know we have a lot to improve on, but I think we can get better with more games and just playing more together because it’s a whole different team than last year, so I think that means to be playing more and get better,” Babcock said. “(I want to work on) mostly my finishing. I didn’t finish very well tonight, so if I can get that down, I think that would help a lot.”
Defense was key to Chanute’s second straight opening-day victory over Caney Valley, deflections that led to steals and points. The Lady Blue Comets in the first period played defense tenaciously in the half court, which led to some transition hoops for Cranor. Cranor scored two layups in the first quarter.
Solid ball movement led to open 3s for Babcock and Bogle in the first quarter, propelling Chanute to a 10-2 lead early on. Caney Valley’s defense picked up, forcing Chanute into a dry spell, but the blue and gold still managed a 14-7 lead after one.
Energy didn’t translate much to the second quarter. The ball didn’t move as much and Chanute settled for shots. Freshman guard Peyton Shields scored the Lady Blue Comet’s only basket in the second period.
On the opposing side, sophomore guard Paige Scott was able to get her team back on track after canning three 3s in the quarter, putting Caney Valley up 20-16 at the half.
But the game would start and end with defense and Babcock knocked down three 3s, scoring a grand total of 14 in the third quarter. Waggoner also notched two 3s, while sophomore forward Brinly Bancroft and Cranor had a bucket each.
“...That third quarter we were so good,” CHS girls head coach Dustin Fox said. “I loved the intensity in the third quarter. I loved the way that we responded to that adversity. I thought defensively we created a lot of opportunities on the offensive end, moved the ball and got shots in rhythm.”
Chanute had been switching defenses in the first half. At halftime, Fox acknowledged he made an error in calling the correct defense. He said during halftime that he asked his players the kind of defense they should run, and the reply was full-court man, which eventually created much havoc, steals and baskets in that second half. On the offensive end for CHS, the ball didn’t stick. And that led to Chanute blowing open the game 42-26 at the end of three.
The only adventure in the fourth was when CHS turned the ball over under Caney Valley’s rim, and they scored a layup, putting the game within 11.
Caney Valley’s Scott was the high scorer on her team with 15 points.
Chanute (1-0) will gear up for Rose Hill Friday at home.
