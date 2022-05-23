CHS GOLF @ State 22 - Drayton Cleaver Day One 2

After shooting a 2-over-par first round, senior Drayton Cleaver in the lead at the KSHSAA 4A State Golf Championships. Cleaver is two strokes clear of second place after his hot round on Monday.

 David Jones | Contributed photo

NEWTON — After qualifying six golfers via team scores at the regional meet a week ago, senior Drayton Cleaver will be the lone Blue Comet to advance to day two at the KSHSAA 4A State Golf Championships in Newton. The future Ferris State Bulldog currently leads the pack of 91 golfers after shooting a 74, sitting two strokes clear of Augusta senior Chadd Brown and Bishop Miege sophomore Jack Winkler, both coming in at 4-over-par.

CHS GOLF @ State 22 - Cooper Lucke

Sophomore Cooper Lucke prepares to unload on the tee during the first round of the KSHSAA 4A State Golf Championships on Monday. Lucke finished the day below the cut, shooting 23-over-par.

“The course played tough, as it should,” Chanute head coach Bill Woodard said. “The younger kids struggled with ball striking and getting out of trouble when it came.”

At the end of 18 holes, Chanute sits in eighth place as a team. Because only six teams and an additional 18 golfers are allowed to compete on Tuesday, the bottom five Blue Comet golfers were cut from the field. The lowest score to make day two was 20-over-par score of 92, three strokes fewer than the closest Blue Comet.

CHS GOLF @ State 22 - Jake Caldwell

Sophomore Jake Caldwell looks to put his first shot down the fairway during the first round of the KSHSAA 4A State Golf Championships on Monday. Caldwell finished the day below the cut, shooting 25-over-par.

Sophomores Jake Caldwell (95) and Cooper Lucke (97) and freshman Anden Chance (96) came into the clubhouse just a few strokes shy of a day two berth. Freshmen Hunter Stokes (108) and Jett Cosby (118) struggled on the tough par-72 track, both hitting triple-digit stroke counts.

Cleaver will look to cap off his phenomenal career as a Blue Comet golfer tomorrow, as he looks to achieve what he missed by just four strokes a season ago. Cleaver will be joined by Brown of Augusta and Pratt freshman Grant McAtee for a 10:20 a.m. tee-time at Sand Creek Station Golf Course.

If inclement weather forces a cancellation of round two, all scores from round one will be finalized, and Cleaver will be crowned State Champion.

Round two pairings and updated results are available on the KSHSAA website.

Day 1 Results:

1stDrayton Cleaver, Sr.74(+2)
T-52ndJake Caldwell, So.95(+23)
T-55thAnden Chance, Fr.96(+24)
T-59thCooper Lucke, So.97(+25)
84thHunter Stokes, Fr.108(+36)
88thJett Cosby, Fr.118(+46)

Team Scores: Bishop Miege 324, Wellington 328, McPherson 331, Wamego 342, Tonganoxie 348, Clay Center Community 358, Augusta 359, Chanute 362, Independence 368, Concordia 370, Louisburg 397, Circle 407

CHS GOLF @ State 22 - Drayton Cleaver Day One 1

Senior Drayton Cleaver prepares to use his iron to get on the green during the first round of the KSHSAA 4A State Golf Championships on Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments