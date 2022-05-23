NEWTON — After qualifying six golfers via team scores at the regional meet a week ago, senior Drayton Cleaver will be the lone Blue Comet to advance to day two at the KSHSAA 4A State Golf Championships in Newton. The future Ferris State Bulldog currently leads the pack of 91 golfers after shooting a 74, sitting two strokes clear of Augusta senior Chadd Brown and Bishop Miege sophomore Jack Winkler, both coming in at 4-over-par.
“The course played tough, as it should,” Chanute head coach Bill Woodard said. “The younger kids struggled with ball striking and getting out of trouble when it came.”
At the end of 18 holes, Chanute sits in eighth place as a team. Because only six teams and an additional 18 golfers are allowed to compete on Tuesday, the bottom five Blue Comet golfers were cut from the field. The lowest score to make day two was 20-over-par score of 92, three strokes fewer than the closest Blue Comet.
Sophomores Jake Caldwell (95) and Cooper Lucke (97) and freshman Anden Chance (96) came into the clubhouse just a few strokes shy of a day two berth. Freshmen Hunter Stokes (108) and Jett Cosby (118) struggled on the tough par-72 track, both hitting triple-digit stroke counts.
Cleaver will look to cap off his phenomenal career as a Blue Comet golfer tomorrow, as he looks to achieve what he missed by just four strokes a season ago. Cleaver will be joined by Brown of Augusta and Pratt freshman Grant McAtee for a 10:20 a.m. tee-time at Sand Creek Station Golf Course.
If inclement weather forces a cancellation of round two, all scores from round one will be finalized, and Cleaver will be crowned State Champion.
Round two pairings and updated results are available on the KSHSAA website.
Day 1 Results:
|1st
|Drayton Cleaver, Sr.
|74
|(+2)
|T-52nd
|Jake Caldwell, So.
|95
|(+23)
|T-55th
|Anden Chance, Fr.
|96
|(+24)
|T-59th
|Cooper Lucke, So.
|97
|(+25)
|84th
|Hunter Stokes, Fr.
|108
|(+36)
|88th
|Jett Cosby, Fr.
|118
|(+46)
Team Scores: Bishop Miege 324, Wellington 328, McPherson 331, Wamego 342, Tonganoxie 348, Clay Center Community 358, Augusta 359, Chanute 362, Independence 368, Concordia 370, Louisburg 397, Circle 407
