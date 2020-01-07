ROBERT MAGOBET
A stable culture has led the Lady Blue Comets of Chanute High School to a 4-1 record to date.
Ninth-year head basketball coach Dustin Fox started this in the off-season, and the camaraderie led to the group getting together for the second year in a row to battle the players’ dads in a scrimmage on Nov. 23.
That wasn’t the only activity the basketball team participated in before the season to bring the group closer, but it was one that highlighted having a good time together – necessary for a basketball team to gain off-the-court chemistry that should lead to results on the court.
Fox said he knows the value in treating your team like a family.
“We always talk about family with the girls and how we’re a family, but as I kind of looked at our program, I thought we could do a better job of incorporating the parents in what we were doing,” Fox previously said about the scrimmage. “The Dads Scrimmage was one of those ideas, and it ended up being something that was popular with the girls and the dads, and honestly the moms really enjoyed it, too, because they get to sit over there and laugh like us coaches do.”
Laughs, feeling good about oneself, team and chemistry seemed to meander its way to the beginning of the year. And the culture of family was on full display in the first game of the year, when CHS blew out Caney Valley 53-27 on Dec. 10.
In that game, junior guard Kori Babcock, who last year earned first-team All-SEK and was a Class 4A All-State Honorable Mention player, led all scorers with 19 points and four steals. But her teammate, junior guard Mattilyn Cranor, backed her up, contributing 11 points and three steals.
Fox said it was all about the team.
“I thought we came out really well actually. We went on an 8-2 run to start the game and had four different girls score, and they were all great shots,” Fox said after the Caney Valley game. “I love the way we started. I think we had an 18-point first quarter and if we made our layups, I think we would have close to a 30-point first quarter. And so I like the way we came out. First game there is always some nerves, especially playing in front of your friends and family, but I thought the girls handled it pretty well. Outside of the third quarter when we went kind of complacent, I thought we played pretty well throughout the game.”
Garden Plain, though, played well versus Chanute in the second game of the year with a 63-35 win over the Lady Blue Comets on Dec. 13.
But Chanute didn’t forget what it meant to play as a family and a team. A day later on Dec. 14 at home, CHS throttled Rose Hill 54-38 to move to 2-1 on the year.
Senior forward Makayla Schoenhofer contributed to her Lady Blue Comet family with a double-double, scoring 21 points and snatching 10 rebounds. Babcock had 17 points and four dimes on the day.
Schoenhofer said she would do anything for her teammates on the basketball court.
“The girls rotated and really played high, so I kind of just pushed them more up the lane and it just like opened up, so there was nothing there, and then I would create gaps for the girls to drive in and kick to me,” Schoenhofer said after the Rose Hill game. “I just basically used myself to help the other girls out and it helped me in the end. It feels really good. It just makes you feel a lot better knowing you are a part of it, and being a part of a team like that, it’s just amazing.”
Really enjoying each other’s presence off and on the court allowed players to trust one another amid crucial situations. Some of those situations came up in a 57-55 win over Labette County on Dec. 17, and a 49-42 victory over Pittsburg on Dec. 20.
In the thrilling win over Labette County, Fox and the team trusted Babcock to slice into the heart of the defense, only to bank a go-ahead shot with under 10 seconds left in the game. Babcock had 19 points and 10 rebounds – a double-double. And senior guard Jacey Lewis had 16 points and two steals.
The notion of having each other’s backs in crucial situations surfaced in the Pitt game, too, as freshman guard Tyra Bogle saved the ball from going out of bounds before passing it directly to Schoenhofer, who muscled up the rock for two. The referee called a foul as the ball went in for a score.
Schoenhofer hit the free throw to put the score at 47-42 with just over two minutes to play in the game.
What does all this mean?
It means that these plays don’t just happen by chance. It means several of these kinds of plays have happened throughout the season and different players have stepped up for the Lady Blue Comets because of team chemistry. The trust factor and the willingness to play with one another has been on full display, and there is a reason for that.
From the start of the season heading into winter break, Fox has made it a point to ensure the Lady Blue Comets are like a family, on the court and off. Following the break, Fox organized a get-together in which the Lady Blue Comets participated in a white elephant gift exchange.
“We had some snacks and stuff like that, and kind of got back together and hung out again, and then we started out with practice on that Monday,” Fox explained.
In essence, fellowship and family has assisted CHS in winning four out of five. On Tuesday, the Lady Blue Comets (4-1, 2-0) took on Field Kindley (1-4, 0-1) on the road in Coffeyville. The full game story will be in Thursday’s paper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.