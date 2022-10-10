Erie Football vs. Southeast 10.7.22 - Seth Welch

Erie sophomore quarterback Seth Welch (22) runs the ball as senior wide receiver Ty Taylor (29) blocks out in front during the Red Devils' 54-20 win over the Lancers on Friday.

 Contributed photo

CHEROKEE — The Erie Red Devils squashed the Southeast Lancers 54-20 Friday. 

Erie’s Seth Welch jump-started the offense for the Red Devils and rushed for the first score. Cayce Welch scored the two-point conversion. Seth Welch’s 18-yard pass to Bryce DeMeritt brought the score to 14-0 late in the first, but Southeast responded, scoring with 1:09 to go in the first quarter. 

Erie Football vs. Southeast 10.7.22 - Ty Taylor

Erie senior wide receiver Ty Taylor (29) takes the pigskin on a jet sweep during the Red Devils' 54-20 win over the Southeast Lancers on Friday.
Erie Football vs. Southeast 10.7.22 - Defense

The Erie defense nearly records a sack on the Southeast quarterback during the Red Devils' 54-20 win over the Lancers on Friday.

