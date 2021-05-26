ROBERT MAGOBET
TULSA, Okla. – In the last quarter-mile of the triathlon, Jason Roecker was drenched in sweat and water to combat the blistering heat. Fighting the elements, the Chanute High School graduate ran amongst hundreds of athletes in Tulsa’s first-ever Ironman North American Championships Sunday.
As Roecker crossed the finish line, hometown friends and family were cheering on their favorite long-distance runner in what was the first Ironman event in the United States this year.
One of Chanute’s native sons had done it. Roecker is an Ironman.
Roecker, in his first Ironman experience, finished 292nd out of 1,733 competitors with a time of 11 hours, 19 minutes and 35 seconds. More than 200 participants didn’t even finish, as over 2,000 people originally started the marathon.
“A lot of times you just want to finish,” Roecker said. “You have a goal time. I want to finish 11 and a half to 12 hours – I would have been happy with that. Just like everything else in life, you’ve got a goal that you want to try and meet, and you never know what can happen. The weather could impact it, or you can get cramps. There are so many variables that go into it. A lot of people just want to finish it, even if they do have a goal time. It’s a pretty good feeling when you get to that juncture...”
The day started with treading water at 7 am. Roecker completed a 2.4 mile swim in Keystone Lake and finished around 8:30 am, rode 112 miles on a Cervelo Trial Time bike in Creek, Tulsa and Osage counties, ending around 2 pm, and ran 26.2 miles on the River Parks Trail system along the Arkansas River, ending after 6 pm.
It wasn’t easy changing events, though folks typically wear one tri-suit all day and change their socks and footwear.
“You have a transition. You have to change out of your wetsuit before you get on a bike,” Roecker said. “There are two transitions in between. You’re not really resting so to speak. You’re still moving. You’re just trying to change – maybe have a snack or something to eat that you packed in your bag.”
Roecker, 43, had never experienced anything of this magnitude. To the now Tulsa-based insurance agent, by far the most difficult phase in the triathlon was when it was time to run. Participants are physically spent from swimming and biking before the last leg.
But Roecker did play for the Blue Comets in the 90s, competing on the baseball, basketball and football teams before graduating in 1995.
Competing at a young age led to an active lifestyle that includes biking three or four times a week. In the last 10 years, Roecker has been in two marathons, biked 150 miles in Arkansas, among other events, and curiosity grew about potentially becoming an Ironman.
His plan to action took place when Roecker spent thousands of dollars to compete in the triathlon, including paying for equipment and a fitness plan, which could amount to training up to 20 hours a week. In April and May, he ran an 18-mile and two 20-mile practice trials ahead of last Sunday’s big event.
But aside from training, Roecker had other advantages over many of his competitors; he is familiar with the area because of running and biking on the course, so he knew what to expect.
“I felt really good the first 17 or 18 miles of the run. And just from the exhaustion of the day, I started slowing down and was getting fatigued a little bit,” Roecker said.
His Kansas State college roommate and Humboldt track and field coach Eric Carlson, who was in attendance of his friend’s noteworthy day, understood why resiliency kicked in.
“A few years ago, he told me he was going to run some 5K races. I joined him and ran a few. Then he decided to move up to a half marathon and I ran a couple of those. He moved on up to the full marathon and ran those well. When he told me he was going to do an Ironman, I thought it was insane,” Carlson said. “He pushed himself and trained really hard to prepare for a half Ironman at Galveston in April 2020. When COVID shut everything down, he kept at the training and it paid off Sunday.
“I am not surprised he was successful. I knew if he could make it past the swim, he would do really well on the bike and could get through the run. He prepared his body for the demands and didn’t give up when things got tough.”
To accomplish any such monumental task, Roecker said nothing is out of the realm of possibility with a steadfast approach.
“You can do anything you want. You’ve just got to put your mind to it and develop a plan, and you’re going to have good days and bad days,” Roecker said. “It’s just persevering or pushing through those bad days, and when the times get tough. But I always tell people, ‘The mind’s a powerful tool.’ You stay positive and have good thoughts, you can accomplish anything as long as you’re willing to put in the time.”
