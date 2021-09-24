CRAIG NULL
Submitted to the Tribune
COLONY – A trip to the Crest Lancers for a triangular resulted in good effort but no wins for the Altoona-Midway Jets volleyball team, as they dropped both of their Three Rivers League matches on Tuesday.
Oswego defeated the Jets in the opener, 25-15, 25-18, and Altoona-Midway also dropped a 25-14, 25-16 decision to the host Lancers.
“The girls fought hard and didn’t give up. Our passes just weren’t on point tonight,” Altoona-Midway head coach Michelle Morales said.
Oswego
Mariah Stackhouse, a senior for the Jets, served well against the Indians and picked up an ace in the opening match. Sophomore Summer Raymond had six serves, and senior Alyssa Relph also fired an ace.
Freshman Emmalynn Pupanek led the Jets in both kills and blocks at five and two, respectively. Fellow freshman Autumn Raymond added four kills, and Stackhouse rattled off three of her own.
Senior Bailey Graham once again led the squad in assists with 20. The passing leaders for Altoona-Midway were Stackhouse (20), Relph (12) and Pupanek (nine).
Crest
Stackhouse finished with five kills, two blocks and 10 passes against Crest. Relph and Autumn Raymond each earned three kills. Relph added a pair of blocks, while Graham boasted 10 assists.
Summer Raymond, Pupanek and Relph all finished with five passes, while Stackhouse, Summer Raymond and senior Tiffany Kuhn all recorded aces during the match.
Up Next
Altoona-Midway (3-18) will return home to host its own triangular on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.