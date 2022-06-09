The season is now officially underway for the American Legion Chanute Post 170 Single A baseball team.
The Junior Legion squad hosted Ottawa Post 60 Single A for a doubleheader at Santa Fe Park, Chanute taking both games in the twinbill via run-rule.
“Our defense was really solid tonight,” Post 170 A head coach Hunter Friederich said. “Pitching in the first game was good, we threw a lot of strikes.”
With Kyler Isbell on the mound, Chanute proceeded to take the first game 11-3 in six innings. Isbell’s 5 2-3 innings in which he allowed just a single hit while striking out eight was enough to hold off Ottawa as Chanute got into its groove.
“We started off pretty slow, but we picked up on the hitting and everything came together,” Friederich said. “Kyler pitched really well. He attacked the zone and threw a lot of strikes, just kinda got tired at the end.”
After a slow first few innings, Nathan Meisch led the way for Post 170 as they got the scoring going in the first game. Meisch hit a pair of triples and an RBI.
Alijah Christy was halfway to hitting for the cycle with a double and triple, while Jase Tarter and Parker Manly both posted a pair of singles. Brady Alonzo picked up 3 RBIs on a double and a bobbled ground ball.
As Isbell started to slip in the fifth, Meisch took down the final four outs of the game from the mound, grabbing three strikeouts in the process.
“Winning these games will boost your confidence a lot,” Friederich said. “If we keep hitting and pitching like we do, I feel like we shouldn’t have a problem with Garnett or Pittsburg. They’re good teams, but we’ll stay together and keep going.”
The late game was much more lopsided in favor of Chanute. Thanks to a pair of 6-run innings, Post 170 closed out the matchup with a 14-0 win in just three offensive innings.
Outside of a slew of walks turned into runs on 11 stolen bases, Manly kept the hitting pace he had in the first game and Alonzo stepped up even more. The pair both hit a pair of singles with two RBIs and a run scored.
Luke Noonan put a pair of balls in play to grab three RBIs and Jase Tarter grabbed four stolen bases on two walks. Meisch, Christy and Nathan Wilson all grabbed singles, while Quentin Gregory pinch-hit for an RBI-single.
Plate discipline was strong for Chanute during Tuesday’s games, as just six players were sat down on strikeouts. To add the cherry on top, defense was solid throughout, committing just a single error on an overthrown ball.
The pair of wins starts the Single A team off with a 2-0 record as they head into the thick of the schedule.
Up Next
With the season opener behind them, the Chanute Post 170 Single A squad hits the road to Garnett on Friday. First pitch in the doubleheader with Garnett Post 48 is set for 6 p.m. at the Garnett Sports Complex.
“Pitching is the key. I mean, we have to pitch strikes. Pitching is pretty much all of baseball these days,” Friederich said of his team’s focus leading into Friday’s games. “We have to hit like we did tonight to keep going, but right now defense is the key thing for us.”
Box Scores
Game 1
Ottawa 000 012 - 3 3 5
Chanute 200 324 - 11 9 1
WP: Kyler Isbell (1-0) 5.2 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 8 K
LP: Jack Anderson 5.1 IP, 6 ER, 5 H, 4 BB, 5 K
Game 2
Ottawa 000 0 - 0 0 7
Chanute 626 X - 14 11 0
WP: Parker Manly (1-0) 4.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 12 K
LP: Cole Callahan 2.0 IP, 7 ER, 7 H, 3 BB, 2 K
