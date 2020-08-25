Area high schools are gearing up for the 2020 football season during a worldwide pandemic and have the first official week of practice under their belts.
“The first week of practice went pretty well,” Erie head football coach Eddie Kearns said. “We are following KSHSAA guidelines for COVID-19. We had good weather for southeast Kansas and that helped. I feel like we got a lot accomplished.”
Last week, Erie worked on offensive and defensive fundamentals, ball security, blocking assignments, footwork, tackling drills, and offensive and defensive schemes.
In the coming weeks, the Red Devils will solidify their depth chart, work on special teams, fundamentals and more schemes.
Humboldt football players have been prepping for the 2020 football season, too. HHS head football coach Logan Wyrick said his team is taking a step in the right direction.
“I think we had a solid week of practice overall for the first week,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of guys and are trying to find out who wants to be a leader and also who wants to step up and play has been the biggest thing thus far I would say.”
Humboldt’s summer schedule was impacted by KSHSAA. With the change, Humboldt was able to push their one-week camp to the week before the start of the season, which Wyrick said went a long way for quite a few of their athletes in learning plays and concepts, as well as just getting used to being out there with a helmet on.
“The first official week of practice has felt more like normal practices because of having that install period the week prior, and I think it’s helped a lot of our athletes get acclimated with being out on that field again,” Wyrick said.
Wyrick said he will take it one day at a time, as during each practice the Cubs are constantly talking about taking advantage of the opportunity to play, trying to make it clear to the team that each day might be their last on the field due to all the cancellations occurring.
Erie’s first football game will be at Cherryvale on Sept. 4, while Humboldt’s first game will be at Bluestem on the same day. Full previews will be in The Tribune’s annual football preview magazine, publishing Aug. 29.
