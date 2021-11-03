JARED McMASTERS
For the Neosho County Panthers women’s basketball team, it’s time to reap the rewards of last year’s experimentation.
The 2021-22 season, which opens with a home game against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday, Nov. 3, will be Panthers head coach JJ Davis’ ninth year leading Neosho County. His 80 career wins are a program record, which makes last season’s pitfalls en route to a 5-17 record seem like even more of a surprise.
But, after a year of struggles with injuries, COVID-19 protocols and lineup variations, the Panthers are excited to apply the lessons of last season to this year’s campaign with the hopes of winning at least 10 games.
“Ever since I’ve been here, we’ve tried to win double-digit games,” Davis said. “That’s always a goal, and we want to be competitive. I’m not going to sit here and use COVID-19 as an excuse for last year, but we were young with some injuries. But we still had kids go out there and play. We just didn’t do what we wanted to do.”
The Panthers opened last year with four wins in their first eight games to put themselves on pace to exceed Davis’ goal for the win column.
Then Briona Jensen went down.
As a consistent threat in the post for Neosho County, Jensen averaged 8.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game before her ankle injury that sidelined her for a month.
“She’s been an anchor for us when she’s healthy,” Davis said. “It’s hard to win in a league when your best player is banged up.”
The Panthers ran into another roadblock when they had to enter stretches of quarantine periods due to COVID-19 protocols, which limited their ability to gather any momentum.
Neosho County starting guard Sarah Hunt, one of the team’s leading scorers at over eight points a game, missed a 17-day window last season for similar reasons.
“She’s our captain this year,” Davis said. “She’s put a lot of work into her body and made herself stronger and tougher for this season. We’re excited for her and to see what she does.”
With all these hurdles to overcome, the Panthers crumbled for the remainder of the season and finished 1-13 after those first eight games.
Those losses spurred the offseason anthem Davis and his squad have preached over the last several months — one that he hopes will be enough to fuel their rebound out of last year’s shadows.
“Our motto over the summer was ‘You better make sure the weight room hits you in the face,’” Davis said. “We just want to be the most physical team. We’ve got some young players who are ready to step up and contribute.”
Guiding those young players will be key returners like Jensen and Hunt, along with Jenna Eytcheson, who proved to be one of the Panthers’ most reliable spark plugs off the bench last season.
Aubrey Ball, a starting power forward and center last year, also decided to stay with Neosho County for another year before she tore her ACL and had surgery to repair it in October. Filling in for her will be Haley Perkins, who impressed Davis by returning in great shape over the offseason after only starting a handful of games last year.
Although Davis plans on relying on those veterans early, he’s excited to see how his talented group of freshmen adjust to the speed of the upcoming regular season. The Panthers expect to use virtually their entire bench, depending on the situation, due to the demands of their physical approach.
“We want to pressure the ball for 94 feet every possession and make sure you feel us every time,” Davis said. “Being hounded from the first whistle to the last whistle is our goal. The last few years, we’ve probably shot 30 or 40 3-pointers a game. I don’t know if that’ll change this year, but we’ve also got a few more attackers who can really get to the rim.
“We’ll go older to start, then bring in those super-talented freshmen off the bench,” he continued. “We think we play pretty fast with the first group, then we’re even a little bit faster with that next group.”
