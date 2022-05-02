The Neosho County baseball team finished its Kansas Jayhawk Conference play on Saturday, when the Panthers lost a pair of games to the Coffeyville CC Red Ravens. Neosho County dropped the early game 8-5, before the Red Ravens took an 11-4 victory in the late game.
“I felt like we just got out-energized,” Neosho County head coach Steve Murry said. “They came out and played great, and we didn't rise to the occasion.”
Hudson Field was transformed for Saturday’s doubleheader, as the park played host to the annual Relay for Life Game On for a Cure series. Pink foul lines could be seen alongside bases adorned with ribbons raising awareness on breast, liver and colon cancers, leukemia, and a general cancer awareness ribbon.
The Panthers donned orange tops adorned with awareness ribbons, underwritten with names of friends and family of the team who have or are fighting cancer.
“This game means a ton to me, it helps honor my father,” Murry said in a tweet earlier in the week.
After knocking off the Red Ravens in a doubleheader in Coffeyville on Thursday, (9-4 and 9-7) the Panthers were unable to replicate that success during the weekend matchups.
“We have not been consistent all year long,” Murry said. “When we’re good, we’re really good, but when we’re bad, we’re really bad. We need a happy medium.”
Freshman RHP Owen Chaffin (5-5) took the loss in game one, giving up eight earned runs on 11 hits across six innings. Chaffin posted just three strikeouts and 15 putouts while the Red Ravens knocked it around.
Pitching just 1 and 2-3 innings in his 11th start, freshman LHP Dax Sharp’s (4-5) pitching performance quickly put the Panthers behind in the second game as well. Sharp gave up six runs on five hits, walking two while striking out just one. Coffeyville would not relent that lead, taking the second game with ease.
Freshman catcher Tysaac Noland put together a 3 for 8 performance that included three RBIs and two runs. This is the second straight series in which Noland led the Panthers offensively, as he is currently hitting at a team-leading .366 average.
Freshman first baseman Brooks Miller picked up three hits as well, while freshmen Jack Cosper, Kade Snodgrass and Alex Urlaub picked up two knocks apiece on the day.
The pair of losses puts the Panthers at a final conference record of 13-19, and 23-31 overall with a single game left in the regular season. Finishing out the conference schedule above a .500 record was the goal when entering the games back in mid-March, but the Panthers were unable to do so, finishing out at .426.
“I’m very disappointed in our conference finish,” Murry said. “I’m disappointed in the year as a whole, however, we can rectify it in the playoffs.”
Up Next
With the heavy-loaded conference schedule finally over, the Neosho County baseball team will round out the regular season tomorrow with a non-conference matchup tomorrow afternoon. The Panthers will host the Metropolitan CC Wolves (12-28) for a single nine-inning contest, with first pitch at Hudson Field set for 1 p.m.
Box Scores
Game 1
Coffeyville 020 303 0 - 8 11 1
Neosho 002 030 0 - 5 6 0
Winning Pitcher: Christopher Spry (3-3) 7.0 IP, 5 ER, 6 H, 10 K, 0 BB
Losing Pitcher: Owen Chaffin (5-5) 6.0 IP, 8 ER, 11 H, 3 K, 1 BB
Game 2
Coffeyville 060 021 020 - 11 15 1
Neosho 010 001 110 - 4 10 0
Winning Pitcher: Marcos Lopez (6-2) 6.0 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 9 K, 2 BB
Losing Pitcher: Dax Sharp (4-5) 1.2 IP, 6 ER, 5 H, 1 K, 2 BB
Cowley College (42-7, 25-3)
Kansas City, KS CC (43-7, 24-4)
Johnson County CC (37-15, 19-9)
Fort Scott CC (30-22, 14-14)
Coffeyville CC (29-20, 13-15)
Allen County CC (26-20, 13-15)
Neosho County CC (23-31, 13-19)
Labette CC (14-29, 6-22)
Highland CC (6-43, 1-27)
