HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High School football went down in a regular season game for the first time in three years.
In a hard-fought first half thanks to some good defensive play in the trenches, the final score of 38-6 in favor of Eureka was hardly the tale early on, but rather it was an indicator that the Cubs lost some valuable players that make this Humboldt machine.
Starting quarterback Gavin Page was lost for the season after an injury last week; Page is also an All-State defensive back. HHS head football coach Logan Wyrick had to come up with a game plan that was conducive for quarterback Trey Sommer, who would eventually toss the ball 5 of 9 for 48 yards and two interceptions, and run the ball 22 times for 79 yards. Sommer also threw as best as possible, allowing Evan Lucke to haul in two catches for 25 yards and Drake Harrington to catch two passes for 18 yards.
“I think it’s a situation where we keep guessing what’s going on,” Wyrick said. “We’ve got guys rotating all over the place. And we have to get back to the drawing board. I think the other thing is we have 20 kids. We don’t have a big roster and we’ve got to find some kids that want to step up if players are dinged up. And we’re young. We’ve got to put some pieces together. That’s all we can do as young as we are, and keep building on that.”
Humboldt having a new quarterback at the helm adversely impacted the Cubs on the first drive. Eureka’s Braden Rucker recovered a fumble that put the Tornadoes on the Cubs’ 9-yard line. This led to a six-play drive that ended in a 30-yard field goal from Yaromin Faudoa, which put Eureka up 3-0 with 7:08 to go in the first.
Not only did players in new positions and turnovers stifle drives, but so did penalties. On Humboldt’s drive after the Eureka field goal, a false start penalty on a fourth-and-one play turned it into a fourth-and-six play, and Wyrick elected to punt the ball instead of going for it.
A few defensive stands from both teams made it a defensive struggle until later in the second quarter, when a 10-play, 66-yard drive culminated with a 1-yard TD by Sommer to make the score 6-3 with 3:48 left in the second, giving the Cubs their first and only lead of the game.
The Tornadoes answered after an eight-play, 70-yard drive ended with a 22-yard TD run by quarterback Hayden Mead with 1:35 to go in the second quarter. A successful 2-point conversion gave Eureka an 11-6 lead.
And the Tornadoes never looked back.
Helping the cause was an interception thrown by Sommer on Humboldt’s first possession of the second half. Eureka linebacker Brent Escareno’s interception put the ball on the Humboldt 45.
Ironically, the player who picked off the ball was instrumental on the ensuing drive for Eureka thanks to runs of 10 and 20 yards on a five-play drive that ended with a 2-yard TD by Eureka running back Brennan Lowe, which made the score 17-6 after a failed 2-point conversion.
Other scoring plays for Eureka were a 10-yard running TD by Lowe on a third-and-eight play with 10:39 to go in the fourth, a 32-yard TD connection from Mead to receiver Kyler Heinzman on a fourth-and-nine play with 4:17 to go in the game, and a 28-yard pick-six by Garrison Spoonts near the end of the fourth.
Lowe, an All-District player, had 24 rushes for 166 yards and two TDs. Escareno, another All-District player, tacked on 11 rushes for 71 yards, while Spoonts had three catches for 42 yards.
Eureka wasn’t dealing with nearly as many injuries and rotational issues as Humboldt. The Tornadoes entered the game relatively healthy, and that showed on the field.
Still, third-year Eureka head coach Jason Nichols said his team needs to clean up mistakes.
“For some reason we keep on making mistakes,” he said. “I mean, I feel like it was close in the first half because literally, I counted 10 things we screwed up that would have been a good play. I mean we can’t win games that way. They fixed it in the second half.”
Humboldt (3-1) will take on West Franklin next week at home.
“They got a lot of pride. These kids are upset. They aren’t used to walking off with a loss, and they should be upset,” Wyrick said. “They don’t know what a loss feels like and let it sink. We’ve got a lot of battles left.”
