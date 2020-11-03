A couple of Humboldt cross-country runners had some extraordinary State results on Saturday at Fort Hays State Sand Plum course in Victoria.
Drew Wilhite medaled, placing 17th with a time of 17:12. He earned All-State honors for the feat as well. Wilhite’s result also tied Andy Hill and Raquel Hill for the top placing for a Humboldt runner, as both placed 17th in 2008.
Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson said Wilhite was very close to a new personal record.
“He was just 11 seconds off his PR on a much tougher course than his PR was set at,” Carlson said. “He ran strong from start to finish, passing a kid right at the finish line.”
Lulu Melendez placed 52nd at State thanks to a 22:43 time. Although Melendez didn’t run a personal record, Carlson said she ran her most relaxed race of the year.
“Lulu ran a great race,” Carlson said. “She finished ahead of two girls that beat her at regionals and ended with a good time and a good run on a tough course.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.