Melendez continues winning habits at the State meet

A couple of Humboldt cross-country runners had some extraordinary State results on Saturday at Fort Hays State Sand Plum course in Victoria.

Drew Wilhite medaled, placing 17th with a time of 17:12. He earned All-State honors for the feat as well. Wilhite’s result also tied Andy Hill and Raquel Hill for the top placing for a Humboldt runner, as both placed 17th in 2008.

Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson said Wilhite was very close to a new personal record.

“He was just 11 seconds off his PR on a much tougher course than his PR was set at,” Carlson said. “He ran strong from start to finish, passing a kid right at the finish line.”

Lulu Melendez placed 52nd at State thanks to a 22:43 time. Although Melendez didn’t run a personal record, Carlson said she ran her most relaxed race of the year.

“Lulu ran a great race,” Carlson said. “She finished ahead of two girls that beat her at regionals and ended with a good time and a good run on a tough course.”

