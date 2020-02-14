ROBERT MAGOBET
Chanute’s Lady Blue Comets took no prisoners after a career-high 30 points for Kori Babcock in a 68-45 blowout win over Coffeyville Friday night at Chanute High School.
Babcock, who helped secure the second win over Coffeyville this year, also posted seven assists and three steals. Makayla Schoenhofer put up 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Jacey Lewis registered seven points and two steals.
After Chanute lost a one-point heartbreaking loss to Pittsburg after a last-second shot Tuesday and an overtime loss to Labette County last Friday — both games were on the road — it was imperative to come out with a vengeance. And that’s what Chanute did, using a 1-3-1 defense to blow the game open early: Chanute was up 42-23 the end of the first half.
“I thought it all started with the energy on the defensive end, we created some turnovers to get out in transition,” head coach Dustin Fox said. “And I thought offensively we moved the ball really well. We had a lot of different girls step up tonight. Kori really controlled the game offensively. I thought Brianna Waggoner was big early, she hit a big 3 early. I thought Brinly Bancroft was huge off the bench and she got out and got us a couple buckets ... Jacelyn Catron scoring inside. It was a team effort.”
Bancroft said she did her best to stick to fundamentals early on.
“I think we just try to be hyped and just be on our toes and get as many steals and tips as we can, just work together really well,” Bancroft said after the game. “The type of defense we have, everyone has a job, so I try to do my job, then everyone else can do their job. If everyone is doing their job, then our defense can be really great.”
Chanute (11-5, 7-2) will travel to Independence (10-7, 4-3) on Tuesday.
